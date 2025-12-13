Bhopal: AIIMS emergency doctor critical after suspected anaesthetic overdose

According to her colleagues, Dr. Rashmi Verma, an Assistant Professor in the Emergency and Trauma department, completed her duty on Thursday and returned home in the evening. Her husband, Dr. Ratan Verma, an Orthopaedic specialist, brought her to AIIMS around 10:30 PM in an unconscious state. Dr. Ratan stated that everything was normal at home, and everyone was engaged in their respective activities. When he went to check on Dr. Rashmi, he found her unconscious. Given her condition, it is suspected that she took an overdose of a sedative. The family is in shock, and her husband has reiterated that everything was normal at home.