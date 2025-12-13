13 December 2025,

Saturday

Bhopal

Bhopal: AIIMS emergency doctor critical after suspected anaesthetic overdose

Bhopal AIIMS Dr Suicide Attempt: Returned home in the evening after completing duty, admitted to AIIMS in an unconscious state, condition critical...

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Dec 13, 2025

Bhopal AIIMS Doctor Suicide Attempt

Bhopal AIIMS

Bhopal AIIMS Doctor Suicide Attempt: A female doctor from the emergency department of AIIMS hospital, Rashmi Verma, has been admitted in a serious condition. It is suspected that she took an overdose of anaesthetic injection due to a weak pulse rate and heartbeat. However, the cause is yet to be ascertained. Her husband is also unable to understand what happened. It has been reported that her pulse rate and heartbeat had dropped, and she was revived with CPR. Her condition remains critical.

AIIMS Doctor Brought From Home Late at Night

According to her colleagues, Dr. Rashmi Verma, an Assistant Professor in the Emergency and Trauma department, completed her duty on Thursday and returned home in the evening. Her husband, Dr. Ratan Verma, an Orthopaedic specialist, brought her to AIIMS around 10:30 PM in an unconscious state. Dr. Ratan stated that everything was normal at home, and everyone was engaged in their respective activities. When he went to check on Dr. Rashmi, he found her unconscious. Given her condition, it is suspected that she took an overdose of a sedative. The family is in shock, and her husband has reiterated that everything was normal at home.

72 Hours Critical

Doctors treating Rashmi (Bhopal AIIMS Doctor Suicide Attempt) have stated that she is recovering, but the extent of nerve damage will only become clear after 72 hours. Currently, she is on ventilator support in the main ICU. The AIIMS administration has said that the reason behind Dr. Rashmi's actions is not yet clear. No message from her has come to light so far.

Posted in Emergency Medicine

AIIMS Bhopal PRO Dr. Ketan Mehra informed that Dr. Rashmi holds an MD in General Medicine and has also completed a certificate course in Diabetes. She is currently actively involved in medical education and ICMR research. She is also fulfilling administrative responsibilities such as being the faculty in-charge for the Basic Life Support Program and nursing training sessions. Her professional interests include diabetes, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, palliative care, emergency medicine, and emergency care interventions.

Published on:

13 Dec 2025 12:37 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Bhopal: AIIMS emergency doctor critical after suspected anaesthetic overdose

