Cold Wave Alert: Mercury to Drop to 3 Degrees in Several MP Cities, Bone-Chilling Winter to Grip State for 7 Days

According to the Meteorological Department, snowfall continues in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, and Uttarakhand, and the cold wave pattern from the north remains active. After the Western Disturbance, strong cold winds are descending into the plains. This means the snow accumulated in the mountains will bring gusts like sharp icy needles to the streets of MP. The wind direction being northerly and north-easterly will further decrease the minimum temperature. Due to its effect, cold day and cold wave conditions will also prevail in the state.