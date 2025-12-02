Cold Wave Alert: Mercury to Drop to 3 Degrees in Several MP Cities, Bone-Chilling Winter to Grip State for 7 Days

Representative Image (Source: Social Media)
MP Weather: Snowfall in the mountains of North India has started showing its effect in Madhya Pradesh. The Meteorological Department says that this time winter will increase difficulties.
The cold that has prevailed in Madhya Pradesh so far is about to show its true colours in the next few hours. Meteorologists have given clear indications that severe cold will make its presence felt across the state by December 5-6. The cold winds, due to continuous snowfall in the hilly regions of North India, are now rapidly moving towards MP.
It is worth noting that on Tuesday morning, the capital Bhopal was covered in fog. Meanwhile, the cold has started showing its intensity. Now the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the impact of cold in five divisions of the state, including Bhopal, after 48 hours.
In many districts of the state, the night temperature may drop by 3-8 degrees Celsius in one go. The impact will be most visible in Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa, Shahdol, and Chambal divisions. The days will be sunny, but there will be periods of shivering due to strong and biting cold winds.
According to the Meteorological Department, snowfall continues in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, and Uttarakhand, and the cold wave pattern from the north remains active. After the Western Disturbance, strong cold winds are descending into the plains. This means the snow accumulated in the mountains will bring gusts like sharp icy needles to the streets of MP. The wind direction being northerly and north-easterly will further decrease the minimum temperature. Due to its effect, cold day and cold wave conditions will also prevail in the state.
The cold winds will be most bothersome between 5 AM to 8 AM and 10 PM to 4 AM. In such a situation, children going to school, employees leaving early in the morning, farmers, and two-wheeler riders will experience bone-chilling cold.
Due to the sudden drop in temperature, there is a risk of frost on wheat, gram, and mustard crops. In such a situation, agricultural experts have advised to reduce the irrigation interval considering the weather, maintain light moisture in the crops, and use sprinkler irrigation late at night, as this reduces the impact of frost.
During this period, people's daily routines in urban areas of MP will also be severely affected. This will impact daily activities. A layer of fog will increase on the roads late at night, which may persist until late in the morning. Traffic speed will decrease. Additionally, cases of cold, cough, and viral illnesses may increase in hospitals.
According to the Meteorological Department, severe cold is expected to persist in the state between December 5 and 10. Nights will be colder, while days will be shorter and the duration of sunlight will also decrease, which may increase the troubles for people due to the cold.
After December, the Meteorological Department has also predicted severe cold in January in the Gwalior, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions of MP, along with Sehore, Vidisha, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mandla, Dindori, Indore, Dhar, and Jhabua districts.
In such a situation, it would not be wrong to say that winter in MP always arrives in two phases: first the 'testing winter' behind the scenes, and then the real 'main act'. This is the second phase, which upon arrival will remind people that this year's cold has not come to say anything, but to make you feel it directly.
