Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Cold Wave Alert: Mercury to Drop to 3 Degrees in Several MP Cities, Bone-Chilling Winter to Grip State for 7 Days

MP Weather Alert: The cold spell has started again in MP from today. Cold will trouble again from December 5-6, alert for cold wave and cold waves issued, records may be broken again in December, normal life will be affected.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

imd forecast cold wave school timing changed mp weather today

Representative Image (Source: Social Media)

MP Weather: Snowfall in the mountains of North India has started showing its effect in Madhya Pradesh. The Meteorological Department says that this time winter will increase difficulties.

The cold that has prevailed in Madhya Pradesh so far is about to show its true colours in the next few hours. Meteorologists have given clear indications that severe cold will make its presence felt across the state by December 5-6. The cold winds, due to continuous snowfall in the hilly regions of North India, are now rapidly moving towards MP.

It is worth noting that on Tuesday morning, the capital Bhopal was covered in fog. Meanwhile, the cold has started showing its intensity. Now the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the impact of cold in five divisions of the state, including Bhopal, after 48 hours.

Night temperatures to drop, expected to fall by 3 degrees

In many districts of the state, the night temperature may drop by 3-8 degrees Celsius in one go. The impact will be most visible in Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa, Shahdol, and Chambal divisions. The days will be sunny, but there will be periods of shivering due to strong and biting cold winds.

Know why the weather will change

According to the Meteorological Department, snowfall continues in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, and Uttarakhand, and the cold wave pattern from the north remains active. After the Western Disturbance, strong cold winds are descending into the plains. This means the snow accumulated in the mountains will bring gusts like sharp icy needles to the streets of MP. The wind direction being northerly and north-easterly will further decrease the minimum temperature. Due to its effect, cold day and cold wave conditions will also prevail in the state.

Who will face more trouble

The cold winds will be most bothersome between 5 AM to 8 AM and 10 PM to 4 AM. In such a situation, children going to school, employees leaving early in the morning, farmers, and two-wheeler riders will experience bone-chilling cold.

Alert for farmers - risk of frost

Due to the sudden drop in temperature, there is a risk of frost on wheat, gram, and mustard crops. In such a situation, agricultural experts have advised to reduce the irrigation interval considering the weather, maintain light moisture in the crops, and use sprinkler irrigation late at night, as this reduces the impact of frost.

Pace will slow down in urban areas

During this period, people's daily routines in urban areas of MP will also be severely affected. This will impact daily activities. A layer of fog will increase on the roads late at night, which may persist until late in the morning. Traffic speed will decrease. Additionally, cases of cold, cough, and viral illnesses may increase in hospitals.

How will the weather be for the next 1 week

According to the Meteorological Department, severe cold is expected to persist in the state between December 5 and 10. Nights will be colder, while days will be shorter and the duration of sunlight will also decrease, which may increase the troubles for people due to the cold.

Severe cold in these districts in January

After December, the Meteorological Department has also predicted severe cold in January in the Gwalior, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions of MP, along with Sehore, Vidisha, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mandla, Dindori, Indore, Dhar, and Jhabua districts.

In such a situation, it would not be wrong to say that winter in MP always arrives in two phases: first the 'testing winter' behind the scenes, and then the real 'main act'. This is the second phase, which upon arrival will remind people that this year's cold has not come to say anything, but to make you feel it directly.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 10:41 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Cold Wave Alert: Mercury to Drop to 3 Degrees in Several MP Cities, Bone-Chilling Winter to Grip State for 7 Days

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Bhopal Metro: Orange Line Work Begins, 6 Elevated Stations to be Built Over 5.38 Km

Photo Source - Patrika
Bhopal

MP: Election Commission Extends Voter Survey Deadline to December 11

आखिर कैसे होगी पढ़ाई? दिसंबर में परीक्षा, पर 40% कोर्स भी पूरा नहीं- शिक्षक SIR ड्यूटी में व्यस्त...(photo-patrika)
Bhopal

MP Chief Minister Mohan Directs Collectors for State-wide Geeta Recitation on December 1st

Geeta Jayanti
Bhopal

Air in 7 MP Cities Turns Toxic, AQI Issues Danger Alert

AQI Alert
Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Police checking drive to fine uninsured vehicles up to Rs 5000

The mega checking drive is starting in MP. (Photo Source: Patrika)
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.