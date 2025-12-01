Bhopal Metro: Orange Line Work Begins, 6 Elevated Stations to be Built Over 5.38 Km

Metro Project: Work on the second phase of the Orange Line of the metro in Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh (MP) is being expedited between Subhash Nagar and Karond. The erection of pillars has begun in front of the CIAE in Karond. More than eight pillars have been erected here. Preparations are underway to launch girders on these.
As soon as the girders are launched, the diversion will be opened, which will help alleviate traffic jams. Frequent jams occur here due to barricades placed in the middle of the road. Keeping this in mind, the work of launching girders from Karond Chowk to CIAE (Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering) is being undertaken in the second phase of the metro rail line.
Under this, girders will be placed on the constructed pillars. The work on the metro rail line from Subhash Nagar Depot to Karond will be completed in two phases. Out of a total of 8.77 km, six elevated metro stations will be built over 5.38 km. These include Pul Bogda, Ashbagh, Sindhi Colony, DIG Bungalow, Krishi Mandi, and Karond.
For the priority corridor of Bhopal Metro (Subhash Nagar to AIIMS), the final 'Okay to Run' report from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is awaited. The CMRS has completed its inspection in this regard, but the report has not yet been received. As soon as the report is received, a decision on the operation of the metro will be made based on that report.
