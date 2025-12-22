Monsoon 2025 Shatters Records, This District Received the Highest Rainfall

Monsoon 2025: The monsoon bid farewell to Bhopal city in Madhya Pradesh on September 30. This time, the rainfall situation in the city has been normal. Although the district received more rain than its quota, the city received approximately 2 inches less rain than its monsoon quota. In such a scenario, the Kerwa Dam, which quenches the thirst of a large population of the city, also could not reach its full tank level this year and remained 3 feet empty. The Kolar Dam also barely managed to reach its full tank level this year.