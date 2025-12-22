Monsoon 2025 Shatters Records, This District Received the Highest Rainfall

Monsoon 2025: The monsoon bid farewell to Bhopal city in Madhya Pradesh on September 30. This time, the rainfall situation in the city has been normal. Although the district received more rain than its quota, the city received approximately 2 inches less rain than its monsoon quota. In such a scenario, the Kerwa Dam, which quenches the thirst of a large population of the city, also could not reach its full tank level this year and remained 3 feet empty. The Kolar Dam also barely managed to reach its full tank level this year.
For your information, this year the monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 16. The monsoon entered the state one day later than scheduled. During the monsoon season, Madhya Pradesh received approximately 1024 mm of rain, which was about 76% more than the normal estimate (average). During this period, the gates of several dams had to be opened.
This year, after the monsoon arrived in the city, there was good rainfall in June and July, but less rain in August and September. In the last 122 days, Rajgarh received 1022.2 mm of rain. Although Arera Hills received more than 1200 mm of rain, the city's quota is also based on the rainfall in Bairagarh. In this regard, this year the city received 2 inches less than normal rainfall this season.
Kerwa Full Tank: 1673 feet
Current: 1670.30 feet
Bada Talab Full Tank: 1666.80 feet
Current: 1666.80 feet
Kolar Full Tank: 462.20 meters
Current: 462.17 meters
The monsoon season also ended in Indore city on September 30. This year, from June 1 to September 30, the district received 36.5 inches of rain, which is 1 inch less than the average rainfall of 37.5 inches. It was 3 inches more than the 33.5 inches of rain received last year. Indore city received 38.3 inches of rain this season, which is 2 inches more than the 36.4 inches of rain received last year. The Meteorological Department records rainfall up to this period in its monsoon records.
The rainfall continued in Gwalior city until October. According to the Meteorological Department, October received 112% more rain than normal. Due to the continuous low-pressure systems forming in the Bay of Bengal, the rain continued here until late. During this period, the rainfall broke a record of the last 20 years. On the other hand, the rain provided moisture for the Rabi crop, which was good for sowing mustard and gram, but it also caused damage to the paddy crop.
The monsoon rainfall season also ended on September 30 in Jabalpur city of MP. This time the rainfall account closed at 46.7 inches. This is 11 inches less than last year and four inches less than the total rainfall figure.
This time, by September 30, Guna received the highest rainfall of 65.4 inches. Raisen received 61.1 inches, Mandla 60 inches, Sheopur 56.6 inches, and Ashoknagar 56 inches. On the other hand, Khargone received the lowest rainfall of 27.3 inches. Shajapur received 28.7 inches, Khandwa 29.1 inches, Barwani 30.9 inches, and Dhar 32.8 inches of rain.
