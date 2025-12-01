Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

MP: Election Commission Extends Voter Survey Deadline to December 11

The deadline for the Special Intensive Revision, or intensive voter survey, which has been ongoing for the past month, has been extended from December 4 to December 11.

Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

SIR

Image: Patrika

SIR: The deadline for the special intensive revision, also known as intensive voter survey work, which has been ongoing for the past month in 12 states, including Madhya Pradesh, has been extended from December 4 to December 11, as per the instructions of the Central Election Commission.

In this regard, District Election Officer and Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh stated that voters can clarify the status of their parents or other relatives in the 2003 voter list. The district administration has released several links related to the 2003 voter list to assist voters. You can fill in the information from the 2003 voter list in your form and submit it to the Booth Level Officer.

50% of Survey Forms Digitised

The district administration has attempted to expedite the voter survey work through initiatives like night chaupals and other methods. Currently, 50 percent of the survey forms in the district have been digitised, while the recovery work for the remaining forms is underway. Booth Level Officers are working through the night to digitise these forms using the BLO app. Two BLOs from Berasia, Sarita Thakur and Lal Singh Jatav, have completed 100 percent of their work. SDM Ashutosh Sharma felicitated both of them.

Target of 10% Daily Work

The Collector informed that the target is to complete 10 percent of the work daily. Reports are being taken every two hours. Associates have been assigned to work with the BLOs, and each has been given distinct responsibilities. The BLOs' task has been defined as solely distributing survey forms and collecting them. The associates are tasked with verifying the forms and entering them online.

Those Rewarded

Rewards were given to ERO Ravi Shankar Rai and AERO Harshvikram Singh from Bhopal North, ERO L.K. Khare and AERO Deepak Dwivedi from Govindpura. Furthermore, BLOs Mahendra Singh Thakur from Berasia, Hemchand Jaiswal from Bhopal North, Anita Goyal from Narela, Shahid Ali from Bhopal South-West, Syed Shafqat Ali from Bhopal Central, Sunil Sanodiya from Govindpura, and Neeta Vasnik from Huzoor were declared 'Star of the Day'.

50% Work Still Pending in Bhopal

According to the Collector, there are 21,25,908 voters across seven assembly constituencies. Out of these, 20.91 lakh forms have been distributed. Digitisation work has been completed to the following extent: Berasia at 66 percent, Bhopal North at 32.2 percent, Narela at 29 percent, Bhopal South-West at 27.5 percent, Bhopal Central at 25.5 percent, Govindpura at 27.3 percent, and Huzoor at 40 percent.

01 Dec 2025 10:40 am

