MP: Election Commission Extends Voter Survey Deadline to December 11

The district administration has attempted to expedite the voter survey work through initiatives like night chaupals and other methods. Currently, 50 percent of the survey forms in the district have been digitised, while the recovery work for the remaining forms is underway. Booth Level Officers are working through the night to digitise these forms using the BLO app. Two BLOs from Berasia, Sarita Thakur and Lal Singh Jatav, have completed 100 percent of their work. SDM Ashutosh Sharma felicitated both of them.