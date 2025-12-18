AI-Generated Fake Train Tickets: Railways Issues Nationwide Alert After Major Decision

MP News Fake Train Ticket: railways step up checks in Jhansi–Gwalior division; inset shows fake train ticket. (Photo: Patrika)
A serious case of creating fake railway tickets using Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come to light. A Head Ticket Checker (TC) on the Jaipur route apprehended some students who were attempting to travel by showing tickets on their mobile phones. An investigation revealed that these tickets were generated with the help of an AI tool. The students had created these fake tickets themselves, but the railways suspect that ticket touts might also start using such technology in the future.
Following the incident, the railways have issued an alert in all divisions of MP, including Jhansi. All TTEs and TCs have been instructed to download the TTE app on their mobile phones and tablets. In cases of suspicion, QR codes are now being immediately scanned to verify the UTS number and the colour code of the ticket.
According to railway officials, the students had taken an unreserved ticket of one passenger, but through AI, the entry of seven passengers was shown on the same ticket. The ticket on the mobile phone looked completely genuine, displaying the QR code, travel details, and the fare. The fraud was detected during the inspection. The railways have clarified that unreserved tickets (excluding e-tickets and m-tickets) issued from UTS, ATVM, or counters must be in the physical possession of the passenger. Tickets shown on mobile phones are not valid.
