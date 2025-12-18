AI-Generated Fake Train Tickets: Railways Issues Nationwide Alert After Major Decision

According to railway officials, the students had taken an unreserved ticket of one passenger, but through AI, the entry of seven passengers was shown on the same ticket. The ticket on the mobile phone looked completely genuine, displaying the QR code, travel details, and the fare. The fraud was detected during the inspection. The railways have clarified that unreserved tickets (excluding e-tickets and m-tickets) issued from UTS, ATVM, or counters must be in the physical possession of the passenger. Tickets shown on mobile phones are not valid.