Mahakaleshwar Temple Becomes First in India to Offer 'Shri Anna' Prasad, Prioritising Devotees' Health

Mahakaleshwar Mandir Ujjain: Diwali was particularly special at the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Mandir in Ujjain. On this day, Mahakal was offered not only gram flour ladoos but also nutritious ragi ladoos. Keeping the health of devotees in mind, the Mahakal Mandir Samiti has started this new arrangement for Mahaprasad. The specialty of these ladoos is that this healthy prasad has also started being available within the temple premises. Furthermore, the committee will sell these ladoos on a no-profit, no-loss basis. With this, Mahakaleshwar Mandir has become the first temple in the country where devotees can receive 'Shri Anna' ragi as prasad.