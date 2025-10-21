Mahakaleshwar Temple Becomes First in India to Offer 'Shri Anna' Prasad, Prioritising Devotees' Health

Mahakaleshwar Temple Ujjain (Image: Patrika)
Mahakaleshwar Mandir Ujjain: Diwali was particularly special at the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Mandir in Ujjain. On this day, Mahakal was offered not only gram flour ladoos but also nutritious ragi ladoos. Keeping the health of devotees in mind, the Mahakal Mandir Samiti has started this new arrangement for Mahaprasad. The specialty of these ladoos is that this healthy prasad has also started being available within the temple premises. Furthermore, the committee will sell these ladoos on a no-profit, no-loss basis. With this, Mahakaleshwar Mandir has become the first temple in the country where devotees can receive 'Shri Anna' ragi as prasad.
Ragi is called 'Mandua' in Central India. Considered one of the most nutritious grains among traditional Indian cereals, it contains significantly more calcium, fibre, and iron than wheat. Ladoos made from ragi are described in Ayurveda as a symbol of strength and purity.
This is the reason why ragi ladoos are now being offered to Mahakal and sold as prasad in Mahakal Nagri Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. According to the temple committee, Mahakal's prasad should not only be a symbol of faith but also a source of life-giving energy. Ragi ladoos are inspired by this very idea. In the future, similar traditional offerings may also be included in Mahakal's bhog.
On the eve of Diwali (Diwali 2025), on the evening before Amavasya, the first offering of ragi ladoos was made to Mahakal during a special puja. This offering was presented to Mahakal along with the traditional Panchamrit. Subsequently, it was distributed to devotees as Mahaprasad. CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated this new arrangement.
After the offering to Mahakal, a new arrangement for Mahaprasad has been in place for the millions of devotees visiting the temple (Mahakaleshwar Mandir Ujjain) since Diwali. A Mahaprasad counter has been set up within the temple premises. Here, prasad in the form of ragi ladoos, prepared entirely using traditional methods, is available. According to the temple administration, the main ingredients of these ladoos will be jaggery, desi ghee, and ragi flour. No artificial colours or essences have been used. The packaging bears the seal of 'Mahakal Prasad - Ragi Laddu'.
The temple committee's objective is not only to provide sattvic prasad to devotees but also to promote local farmers who cultivate ragi in the surrounding villages. Ragi will be purchased from them. It is worth noting that ragi is considered a highly nutritious grain. Healthy ragi helps in controlling BP, blood sugar levels, and weight. It is also counted among calcium-rich foods, referred to as 'Shri Anna'.
