New Year Party: Pubs and Bars to Close at Midnight, 16 Teams to Maintain Vigil

Excise Controller Devesh Chaturvedi stated that to keep the investigation process fair and transparent, the work areas of the officers have been changed. Circle officers from the Eastern Zone have been deployed to the Western Zone, and officers from the Western Zone have been deployed to the Eastern Zone. The Excise Department has arranged for live monitoring of bars and pubs through CCTV from the control room. All bars and pubs have been connected to the control room, where a special team will be monitoring.