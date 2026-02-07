This MP city to become forest tourism hub, gain new identity

MP News: Madhya Pradesh's forest and tourism sectors are once again poised to reach new heights. Wildlife centres and rescue centres are being developed in Ujjain and Jabalpur. In this regard, an important meeting was held with a consultant firm at the Chief Minister's residence in the state capital, Bhopal, regarding the construction of the Ujjain Wildlife Centre. CM Mohan Yadav also gave strict instructions to the officials present in the meeting.
It was informed in this meeting that a high-tech Wildlife Centre-cum-Indian Zoo-cum-Rescue Centre will be developed in Ujjain spread over an area of approximately 500 hectares. This project will be unique in itself, offering an opportunity to see native and foreign wildlife within the same complex. The biggest highlight of this proposed centre will be the day-night safari experience. This will allow tourists to observe wild animals in their natural habitat both during the day and at night.
Along with this, the already developed 50-hectare eco-tourism park will also be included in this project. This will enable the area to be fully developed as a forest tourism corridor.
In the meeting, officials were instructed to commence the construction work for Phase-1 of the project in the year 2026. Upon completion of the project, Ujjain will emerge not only as a centre for religious tourism but also as a major hub for forest and wildlife tourism.
According to experts, the commencement of this wildlife centre will boost tourism. Along with this, wildlife conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation will also be strengthened, creating new employment opportunities at the local level. Once the project is completed, Ujjain will gain a distinct and new identity as a major forest tourism destination in Madhya Pradesh.
The proposed wildlife centre in Ujjain will be one of the most ambitious forest-tourism projects in the state to date. This centre, to be developed over an area of approximately 500 hectares, will be more than just a zoo…
-Wildlife Centre
-Indian Zoo
-Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre
It will house facilities for the treatment, conservation, and rehabilitation of wild animals that are injured, sick, or rescued from trafficking. Additionally, tourists will get an experience of observing wild animals in a controlled and natural environment.
Along with Ujjain, a wildlife centre and rescue centre is also being developed in Jabalpur. The Jabalpur centre will serve as a rescue hub for the Mahakoshal and Vindhya regions, providing immediate treatment to injured animals found in areas bordering the forest. This will help reduce incidents of human-wildlife conflict.
In essence, both the Ujjain and Jabalpur centres, working together, can make Madhya Pradesh a national-level model for forest tourism and wildlife conservation. It can be said that Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, is set to become a new destination not just for faith, but also for forests, safaris, and conservation.
