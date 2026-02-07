This MP city to become forest tourism hub, gain new identity

It was informed in this meeting that a high-tech Wildlife Centre-cum-Indian Zoo-cum-Rescue Centre will be developed in Ujjain spread over an area of approximately 500 hectares. This project will be unique in itself, offering an opportunity to see native and foreign wildlife within the same complex. The biggest highlight of this proposed centre will be the day-night safari experience. This will allow tourists to observe wild animals in their natural habitat both during the day and at night.