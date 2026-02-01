10 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Baba Vanga's 2026 Predictions: Beyond Gold and Silver, Four Major Prophecies Revealed

Baba Vanga Prediction 2026: Prophecies by the famous Bulgarian clairvoyant Baba Vanga regarding the year 2026 are once again making headlines. These predictions are not limited to investments in gold and silver but extend to global politics, nature, and technology.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 10, 2026

Baba Vanga Prediction

Baba Vanga Prediction 2026: Baba Vanga, famous worldwide for his mysterious prophecies, continues to pique people's curiosity. Apart from predictions related to gold and silver, Baba Vanga had also given some significant and surprising indications for the year 2026. These prophecies include important pointers related to global changes, economic turmoil, and the direction of the future. Let's explore Baba Vanga's 4 biggest predictions for 2026, which are now being discussed again.

Baba Vanga Prediction on Gold Silver: Global Economy Regarding Gold and Silver

According to Baba Vanga's prophecies, the global economy may undergo a period of major change in the coming times, where the importance of cash will diminish. Amidst rising inflation, economic uncertainty, and international crises, people might turn towards safe-haven assets to secure their wealth. In such a scenario, gold, silver, and copper could emerge as the most reliable options for investors.

Baba Vanga: Beyond Precious Metals, Know 4 Major Predictions

Possibility of World War III

One of Baba Vanga's most frightening prophecies is the possibility of a third world war. According to him, escalating global military tensions could lead to a major conflict. The ongoing tensions between Taiwan, Eastern Europe, and the US-China-Russia dynamics suggest that if the situation deteriorates, it could have a global impact.

Severe Natural Disasters

Baba Vanga's prophecies also include serious warnings about nature. According to him, the world may face major earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and devastating floods. Some interpretations even suggest that 7-8% of the Earth's landmass could be affected by these disasters, primarily due to the rapid melting of glaciers.

Warning Regarding Artificial Intelligence

Baba Vanga had also cautioned about technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI). According to him, machines will develop so rapidly that they could become uncontrollable in many aspects. This would impact employment, ethical values, and decision-making processes, presenting new challenges for society.

Shift in Global Power Balance

Followers of Baba Vanga believe that he had already indicated that the world's power might shift from West to East. The rapid economic progress and growing political influence of Asian countries, particularly China, lend credence to this prophecy. In the coming times, Asia's role in global decision-making could become even stronger.

Share the news:

Published on:

10 Feb 2026 10:25 pm

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Baba Vanga's 2026 Predictions: Beyond Gold and Silver, Four Major Prophecies Revealed

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Today’s horoscope, 7 February 2026: Saturday’s special forecast from Aries to Pisces

Today’s horoscope: 7 February 2026
Horoscope

Tarot Horoscope, 22 January 2026 for Aries to Pisces

Horoscope

Today’s Tarot Reading, January 21st for Aries to Pisces

Horoscope

January’s Last Pradosh Vrat on 30th or 31st? Know the Date and Significance

Sawan 2025 shubh yog
Astrology and Spirituality

When is Mahashivratri in 2026? Note the correct date, auspicious timings, and significance

Shiv Mahimna Stotram lyrics
Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.