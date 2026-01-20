20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

January’s Last Pradosh Vrat on 30th or 31st? Know the Date and Significance

January Pradosh Vrat Date 2026: The Pradosh Vrat is observed twice every month. The first Pradosh Vrat of the month of Magha was observed on January 16. Now, the second Pradosh Vrat of this month will be observed. In this context, let's find out on which day the last Pradosh Vrat of the month of Magha will be observed.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

Sawan 2025 shubh yog

Image: Patrika

The Pradosh vrat that falls on a Friday is known as Shukra Pradosh Vrat. The second Pradosh vrat of the month of Magh will also be observed on a Friday, hence it will be called Shukra Pradosh Vrat. Lord Shiva is worshipped on the day of Pradosh Vrat. This fast is considered one of the best for attaining progeny. Along with this, observing the Shukra Pradosh Vrat also increases the wealth of the devotee and brings happiness and prosperity into the home. On the day of Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva is worshipped during the Pradosh Kaal. Worshipping Lord Shiva in Pradosh Kaal yields auspicious results and pleases Mahadev. Let us find out here when the second Pradosh Vrat of Magh month will be observed.

Magh Month Second Pradosh Vrat Date 2026

According to the Hindu calendar, the second Pradosh Vrat of the month of Magh will be observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Magh. This tithi will begin on January 30 at 11:08 AM and will conclude on January 31 at 8:24 AM. Since worship is performed during Pradosh Kaal in Pradosh Vrat, this fast will be observed on January 30, 2026.

Auspicious Muhurat 2026

The second Pradosh Vrat of the month of Magh will be observed on Friday, January 30, 2026. The time for worship during Pradosh Kaal on this day will be from 05:58 PM to 08:36 PM. You can worship Lord Shiva during this auspicious muhurat.

Significance

The Shukra Pradosh Vrat holds significant importance in the scriptures. Observing this fast brings happiness and prosperity in married life. The Shukra Pradosh Vrat is also considered very auspicious for overcoming financial difficulties. On this day, it is auspicious to worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Shiva. Donating milk, curd, and rice on the day of Shukra Pradosh Vrat brings mental peace.

Share the news:

Published on:

20 Jan 2026 04:59 pm

News / Astrology and Spirituality / January’s Last Pradosh Vrat on 30th or 31st? Know the Date and Significance

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Today’s Tarot Reading, January 21st for Aries to Pisces

Horoscope

When is Mahashivratri in 2026? Note the correct date, auspicious timings, and significance

Shiv Mahimna Stotram lyrics
Astrology and Spirituality

Five-Planet Conjunction in Capricorn in 2026: Financial Windfall for Four Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

When is Magh Purnima in 2026: Know the date, auspicious timings, and significance

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Horoscope January 19, 2026 for Aries to Pisces

Horoscope
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.