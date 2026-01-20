January’s Last Pradosh Vrat on 30th or 31st? Know the Date and Significance

The Pradosh vrat that falls on a Friday is known as Shukra Pradosh Vrat. The second Pradosh vrat of the month of Magh will also be observed on a Friday, hence it will be called Shukra Pradosh Vrat. Lord Shiva is worshipped on the day of Pradosh Vrat. This fast is considered one of the best for attaining progeny. Along with this, observing the Shukra Pradosh Vrat also increases the wealth of the devotee and brings happiness and prosperity into the home. On the day of Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva is worshipped during the Pradosh Kaal. Worshipping Lord Shiva in Pradosh Kaal yields auspicious results and pleases Mahadev. Let us find out here when the second Pradosh Vrat of Magh month will be observed.