January’s Last Pradosh Vrat on 30th or 31st? Know the Date and Significance

Image: Patrika
The Pradosh vrat that falls on a Friday is known as Shukra Pradosh Vrat. The second Pradosh vrat of the month of Magh will also be observed on a Friday, hence it will be called Shukra Pradosh Vrat. Lord Shiva is worshipped on the day of Pradosh Vrat. This fast is considered one of the best for attaining progeny. Along with this, observing the Shukra Pradosh Vrat also increases the wealth of the devotee and brings happiness and prosperity into the home. On the day of Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva is worshipped during the Pradosh Kaal. Worshipping Lord Shiva in Pradosh Kaal yields auspicious results and pleases Mahadev. Let us find out here when the second Pradosh Vrat of Magh month will be observed.
According to the Hindu calendar, the second Pradosh Vrat of the month of Magh will be observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Magh. This tithi will begin on January 30 at 11:08 AM and will conclude on January 31 at 8:24 AM. Since worship is performed during Pradosh Kaal in Pradosh Vrat, this fast will be observed on January 30, 2026.
The second Pradosh Vrat of the month of Magh will be observed on Friday, January 30, 2026. The time for worship during Pradosh Kaal on this day will be from 05:58 PM to 08:36 PM. You can worship Lord Shiva during this auspicious muhurat.
The Shukra Pradosh Vrat holds significant importance in the scriptures. Observing this fast brings happiness and prosperity in married life. The Shukra Pradosh Vrat is also considered very auspicious for overcoming financial difficulties. On this day, it is auspicious to worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Shiva. Donating milk, curd, and rice on the day of Shukra Pradosh Vrat brings mental peace.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending