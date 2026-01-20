When is Mahashivratri in 2026? Note the correct date, auspicious timings, and significance

The fast of Mahashivratri is considered one of the most auspicious fasts in Sanatan Dharma. This fast is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of every Phalgun month. On this day, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva. According to religious beliefs, observing the Mahashivratri fast bestows great merit upon the devotee and fulfills all their desires. The Mahashivratri fast is considered very special for both men and women. Observing this fast also helps in completing all pending tasks. The month of Phalgun is about to begin. In this context, let's find out when the Mahashivratri fast will be observed this year.