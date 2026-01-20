When is Mahashivratri in 2026? Note the correct date, auspicious timings, and significance

Image: Patrika
The fast of Mahashivratri is considered one of the most auspicious fasts in Sanatan Dharma. This fast is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of every Phalgun month. On this day, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva. According to religious beliefs, observing the Mahashivratri fast bestows great merit upon the devotee and fulfills all their desires. The Mahashivratri fast is considered very special for both men and women. Observing this fast also helps in completing all pending tasks. The month of Phalgun is about to begin. In this context, let's find out when the Mahashivratri fast will be observed this year.
The Mahashivratri fast is observed every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month. This year, this tithi will begin on February 15 at 5:04 PM and will conclude on February 16 at 5:30 PM. Therefore, according to the Panchang, the Mahashivratri fast will be observed on February 15, 2026.
Mahashivratri will be observed on February 15, 2026. The first auspicious time for worshipping Lord Shiva on this day, during Nishita Kaal, will be from 5:54 PM to 9:03 PM. The second auspicious period will be from 9:03 PM to 12:12 AM. Worshipping Lord Shiva during these times will be highly beneficial. The Mahashivratri fast will be broken on February 16, between 6:31 AM and 3:03 PM.
According to ancient legends, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on Mahashivratri. This day is considered very special across the country. The Mahashivratri fast is considered the most auspicious for seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. On this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped during all four prahars (parts of the night). Worshipping Lord Shiva during all four prahars on Mahashivratri bestows the devotee with their heart's desires and eradicates all their sins. This fast is also considered very special for unmarried girls. It is believed that observing the Mahashivratri fast helps unmarried girls find a suitable groom of their choice.
