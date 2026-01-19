When is Magh Purnima in 2026: Know the date, auspicious timings, and significance

The fast of Magh Purnima is observed in the holy month of Magh. The Magh Mela is organised in Prayagraj during the month of Magh. The royal bath of the Magh Mela takes place on this day. Bathing in the Ganges and performing charity on Magh Purnima frees a person from sins accumulated over many lifetimes and leads to Vaikuntha Dham. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with a sincere heart on this day bestows devotees with abundance of food and wealth, and the grace of Lord Hari is always with them. The Magh Mela also concludes on Magh Purnima.