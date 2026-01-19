19 January 2026,

Monday

When is Magh Purnima in 2026: Know the date, auspicious timings, and significance

Today, we will discuss on which day the fast of Magh Purnima will be observed. Note down the date, auspicious timings, and significance of Magh Purnima here.

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Image: AI

The Purnima tithi is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Moon. Bathing in the Ganges and performing charity on Purnima holds special significance. According to religious beliefs, bathing in the Ganges on Magh Purnima frees a person from all kinds of sins and leads to salvation. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayana after bathing in the Ganges on Magh Purnima yields excellent results for the devotee. Donating according to one's capacity on this day ensures that the devotee's wealth remains abundant. Let's find out when the second Purnima of the year is falling.

Magh Purnima Date 2026

The fast of Magh Purnima is observed every year on the Purnima tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh. This year, the Magh Purnima tithi will begin on February 1, 2026, at 05:52 AM and will conclude on February 2 at 3:38 AM. Therefore, the Magh Purnima fast will be observed on February 1, 2026.

Ganges Bath and Charity Auspicious Muhurat 2026

This year, Magh Purnima falls on February 1, 2026. The time for moonrise on Magh Purnima will be 05:26 PM. One can worship the moon at this time. Ravi Pushya Yoga will be observed on this day from 07:10 AM until 11:58 PM. Bathing in the Ganges and performing charity during this time will be auspicious.

Magh Purnima Worship Method

  • On the day of Magh Purnima, wake up during the Brahma Muhurta and take a bath in a holy river.
  • After that, wear clean clothes and perform rituals for the ancestors on the riverbank.
  • The worship of Lakshmi-Narayana is prescribed for this day.
  • On Purnima, worship Goddess Lakshmi as well as Lord Chandra in the evening.
  • Offer Kheer as a bhog and consume the Kheer as prasad.
  • Reciting the Katha on Magh Purnima is considered highly auspicious.

Magh Purnima Significance

The fast of Magh Purnima is observed in the holy month of Magh. The Magh Mela is organised in Prayagraj during the month of Magh. The royal bath of the Magh Mela takes place on this day. Bathing in the Ganges and performing charity on Magh Purnima frees a person from sins accumulated over many lifetimes and leads to Vaikuntha Dham. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with a sincere heart on this day bestows devotees with abundance of food and wealth, and the grace of Lord Hari is always with them. The Magh Mela also concludes on Magh Purnima.

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 05:59 pm

