When is Magh Purnima in 2026: Know the date, auspicious timings, and significance

Image: AI
The Purnima tithi is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Moon. Bathing in the Ganges and performing charity on Purnima holds special significance. According to religious beliefs, bathing in the Ganges on Magh Purnima frees a person from all kinds of sins and leads to salvation. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayana after bathing in the Ganges on Magh Purnima yields excellent results for the devotee. Donating according to one's capacity on this day ensures that the devotee's wealth remains abundant. Let's find out when the second Purnima of the year is falling.
The fast of Magh Purnima is observed every year on the Purnima tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh. This year, the Magh Purnima tithi will begin on February 1, 2026, at 05:52 AM and will conclude on February 2 at 3:38 AM. Therefore, the Magh Purnima fast will be observed on February 1, 2026.
This year, Magh Purnima falls on February 1, 2026. The time for moonrise on Magh Purnima will be 05:26 PM. One can worship the moon at this time. Ravi Pushya Yoga will be observed on this day from 07:10 AM until 11:58 PM. Bathing in the Ganges and performing charity during this time will be auspicious.
The fast of Magh Purnima is observed in the holy month of Magh. The Magh Mela is organised in Prayagraj during the month of Magh. The royal bath of the Magh Mela takes place on this day. Bathing in the Ganges and performing charity on Magh Purnima frees a person from sins accumulated over many lifetimes and leads to Vaikuntha Dham. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with a sincere heart on this day bestows devotees with abundance of food and wealth, and the grace of Lord Hari is always with them. The Magh Mela also concludes on Magh Purnima.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending