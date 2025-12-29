January 2026 Planetary Transit: Sun, Mars, Mercury, and Venus in Capricorn to Open Fortunes for These Zodiac Signs

The first month of the new year will witness significant planetary transits and changes in planetary movements. A total of four planetary transits will occur in January 2026. Astrologer and Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma stated that the first month of 2026 is going to be very special from the perspective of planetary transits. In this month, along with the Sun's transit, Mars, Mercury, and Venus will also transit. The planetary transits of January will affect all 12 zodiac signs. The planetary transits in January will be auspicious for some zodiac signs, while some zodiac signs will need to be cautious due to these transits.