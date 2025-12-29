January 2026 Planetary Transit: Sun, Mars, Mercury, and Venus in Capricorn to Open Fortunes for These Zodiac Signs

Planetary Transit (Image: Freepik)
The first month of the new year will witness significant planetary transits and changes in planetary movements. A total of four planetary transits will occur in January 2026. Astrologer and Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma stated that the first month of 2026 is going to be very special from the perspective of planetary transits. In this month, along with the Sun's transit, Mars, Mercury, and Venus will also transit. The planetary transits of January will affect all 12 zodiac signs. The planetary transits in January will be auspicious for some zodiac signs, while some zodiac signs will need to be cautious due to these transits.
In January 2026, the Sun will enter Capricorn on January 14. Mars will transit in Capricorn on January 16. Mercury, the prince of planets, will enter Capricorn on January 17. Venus will enter Capricorn on January 13. In this scenario, some zodiac signs will need to take special precautions in the month of January. According to astrological calculations, when a planet transits, its effect is felt on the lives of people of every zodiac sign.
Currently, the Sun is in Sagittarius. It will remain in this sign until January 13, 2026. After this, on January 14, the Sun will enter Capricorn. This transit of the Sun is expected to bring success in jobs and careers for many zodiac signs. The festival of Makar Sankranti, which symbolises new beginnings and progress, will also be celebrated on this day.
Venus, the planet of comfort, luxury, and prosperity, will remain in Sagittarius until January 12. Thereafter, on January 13, 2026, it will transit into Capricorn. This change of Venus may bring material comforts, financial gains, and sweetness in relationships for many zodiac signs.
Astrologer and Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma stated that Mars, the commander of the planets, is currently in Sagittarius and will remain there until January 15, 2026. After this, on January 16, Mars will enter Capricorn and will be situated in this sign until February 22. This transit of Mars will strengthen careers, courage, and self-confidence. There are indications of many people achieving desired success and gaining status and prestige.
Astrologer and Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma stated that Mercury, the prince of planets, will transit into Capricorn on January 17. This transit of Mercury can bring benefits in areas related to business, investment, and communication.
Auspicious Effects – Gemini, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces
Inauspicious Effects – Taurus, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius
Mixed Effects – Aries, Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius
Astrologer and Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma stated that new inventions will emerge in the treatment of diseases. New medicines and technologies will be developed. New variants of Coronavirus will not have a major impact on India. There is a possibility of accidents, unpleasant incidents, violence, and natural disasters. Sad news from the film and political spheres. Business will accelerate due to the transits of Venus, Mercury, and the Sun. Diseases will decrease. Employment opportunities will increase. Income will rise. There is a possibility of aeroplane accidents. Political instability worldwide, meaning a high political atmosphere. Political accusations and counter-accusations will increase. Changes will occur in power structures. Border tensions will begin worldwide. Situations of protests, violence, demonstrations, strikes, bank scams, aeroplane accidents, aircraft malfunctions, riots, and arson may arise in the country.
Astrologer and Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma advised that to avoid the inauspicious effects of the planets, one should worship Lord Hanuman. Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is essential. Worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga should be performed. The Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and Durga Saptashati should be recited.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending
Rashifal 2026