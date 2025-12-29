Cancer Horoscope 2026: Jupiter Transit Promises Financial Windfall and Recovery of Stalled Funds

The year 2026 will be largely favourable for the financial lives of Cancer zodiac sign individuals, especially concerning income. You may find it difficult to save significantly this year as Saturn's gaze will be on your second house. Consequently, while your income will be good, your savings might be weak. After Jupiter's transit into the Cancer sign, financial improvements will occur in your life. Paths to financial gains will open up automatically. Stuck money will be recovered, and funds that were held up elsewhere will be returned. Financial plans will be successful. You will also receive financial benefits through friends and your spouse. People around you will be very helpful in improving your financial situation.