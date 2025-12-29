Today’s Tarot Horoscope, December 30 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Today, Tuesday, is the 25th day of the Poush month and marks the auspicious occasion of Poush Putrada Ekadashi. On this day, the Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon is in Aries, which will lead to an increase in energy, confidence, and decision-making ability. Tuesday is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, making it a special day for appeasing malefic planetary influences related to Mars and boosting courage. Tarot card reader and astrologer Nitika Sharma provides important insights for Aries to Pisces regarding career, finances, relationships, and mental state. Read the complete Tarot Horoscope for today.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Aries natives will need to thoroughly investigate conspiracies hatched by rivals in their workplace today. The day is not particularly significant in terms of work. Most of the time will be wasted on trivial matters. Hard work will be required to earn money. Be cautious and avoid any kind of disputes.
According to tarot card calculations, Taurus natives should avoid interfering in others' work today, as it could lead to trouble. It would be better to mind your own business. Arguments will not only disrupt mental peace but can also result in financial loss. Stay calm and focus on your work.
Tarot card calculations suggest that today is a good day for Gemini natives. You will be able to work according to your own will in the workplace. Your words will also be given importance. You will stay ahead in competition. You will get good results for your hard work. However, expenses on close ones may increase.
Tarot cards indicate that Cancer natives will focus on their work today. You will try to improve your tarnished image in the office. People have high expectations from you. Strive to perform excellently. The day will also be good financially.
According to tarot card calculations, Leo natives may have to do a lot of work today, but there will be no significant appreciation for it. Mental dissatisfaction will be the biggest cause of trouble. Keep moving forward with time. Patience will bring you success. The flow of money will be good.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Virgo natives should stay away from office politics. People will try to get close to you to know your thoughts, but later they might use that information to tarnish your image. Speak thoughtfully. The day is good on the financial front. You might spend on expensive items.
Tarot card calculations indicate that superiors may find fault with your work today. You might make a sharp remark to silence them, but avoid using words that could be used against you later. Transactions will continue. You may have to spend your savings if the need arises.
According to tarot cards, Scorpio natives will try to enhance their personality today. However, talking too much about your achievements might alienate people. The day is good for work. Your artistic thinking will inspire you to take on new tasks. The financial situation will strengthen.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Sagittarius natives will have a heavy workload today. However, quarrelling over small matters can damage relationships. Your subordinates may also not prefer to work according to your instructions. Maintain peace. Your misbehaviour could turn them against you. Expenses may increase.
According to tarot card calculations, Capricorn natives will want to rest today. Despite much effort, disappointment may arise due to not getting expected results. The time is not good for work. You will not face financial hardship due to financial help from close ones.
Tarot cards indicate that Aquarius natives will not feel like working at the beginning of the day. However, as the day progresses, the work situation will improve. You will also receive cooperation from your partner. You will acquire technical skills. Earnings will be good.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Pisces natives will have a competitive spirit today. You will stay ahead even in difficult situations. Enthusiasm and energy will help you complete tasks quickly. Advice from a fatherly figure will prove helpful. You may have to spend your savings to meet business expenses.
