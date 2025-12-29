Today’s Tarot Horoscope, December 30 for All Zodiac Signs

Today, Tuesday, is the 25th day of the Poush month and marks the auspicious occasion of Poush Putrada Ekadashi. On this day, the Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon is in Aries, which will lead to an increase in energy, confidence, and decision-making ability. Tuesday is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, making it a special day for appeasing malefic planetary influences related to Mars and boosting courage. Tarot card reader and astrologer Nitika Sharma provides important insights for Aries to Pisces regarding career, finances, relationships, and mental state. Read the complete Tarot Horoscope for today.