Monthly Horoscope January 2026 for Libra to Pisces

Monthly Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
The new year 2026 is about to begin, and with it come many hopes and some new challenges. If you are a Libra or Pisces, January can be a wonderful time for you. This time, you are likely to get both progress and comfort. On the other hand, Scorpio and Aquarius will have to be a little careful; moving forward without planning will not be advisable. Capricorn people will find themselves in a fluctuating situation, sometimes everything will be fine, sometimes a little confused. Meanwhile, the hard work of Sagittarius will pay off, meaning direct benefits. Let's find out from astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas what January 2026 holds for your career, business, health, and relationships.
For Libra, the month of January is going to be very important. At the beginning of the month, you will succeed in completing a long-awaited task. You will have full support of good fortune during this period. From a health perspective, your enthusiasm and vigour will be high during this time. Mutual cooperation and love among family members will remain. You may get involved with a new project at your workplace.
People associated with business will get desired profits in the first half of the month. Your reputation in the market will increase. During this period, there are strong possibilities of major achievements in financial matters. During this time, arranging funds for business expansion will be very easy. You can formulate new policies for your business. In the third week of the month, you will need to proceed with every step very thoughtfully. During this time, you might make a big mistake in assessing something.
If you are an employed person, do not leave your work to others, otherwise, even a well-made plan can go awry. From the perspective of relationships, the first half of the month will be very auspicious. During this time, you will spend happy moments with your love or life partner, but in the latter half of the month, there is a possibility of disagreements between you over some matter. The blessings of your parents will be with you throughout the month.
Remedy: Feed white sweets to a girl on Friday and seek her blessings.
For Scorpio natives, January will bring general gains and success. This month, you will need to complete your work with full dedication and on time. Even a little carelessness or laziness can spoil your well-laid plans. Employed individuals may face some work-related difficulties at the beginning of the month, but you will ultimately succeed in overcoming them with your intelligence, wisdom, and the help of friends.
The second week of the month will be somewhat relieving. Positive possibilities will emerge in the workplace during this period. Scorpio natives will benefit financially this month only by working in a planned manner. If you are in a partnership business, complete your paperwork on time and exercise extreme caution while dealing with money. Always seek advice from your well-wishers before closing a major business deal or making any significant decision.
For students preparing for exams and competitions, the latter half of the month will be more auspicious than the first half. Obstacles in the path of higher education will be removed during this period. At the beginning of the month, due to excessive busyness, you will be able to pay less attention to your love life or married life. During this time, mutual disagreements can also be a reason behind disinterest in love affairs or married life. In the latter half of the month, women will spend more time in religious activities.
Remedy: Recite Sundarkand.
For Sagittarius natives, the beginning of January will be quite hectic and expensive. During this period, you may have to undertake several short or long-distance journeys for work. Due to excessive busyness, you will be able to pay less attention to your personal life and your own health. Due to the excess of work, you will experience physical and mental fatigue.
Sagittarius natives should not have high expectations from their friends and relatives in the first half of the month, otherwise, their unfulfillment may lead to feelings of disappointment. From a business perspective, the first half of January will be auspicious. During this period, you will achieve as much success as you put in hard work and effort.
In mid-January, you will meet an influential person, through whom you will get an opportunity to join a profitable plan for the future. During this time, your work will be highly praised at the workplace. Whether at work or in personal life, you will be successful in fulfilling every responsibility well with your intelligence and wisdom.
From a relationship perspective, some part of the first half will be mixed. During this time, there may be a lack of coordination with your spouse, but the latter half of the month will be spent very happily with your love partner and friends.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
For Capricorn natives, the first month of the new year, January, will be full of ups and downs. This month, your tasks will sometimes get done and sometimes get stuck. In such a situation, you should avoid any carelessness in your work. At the beginning of the month, you may be worried about the health of a family member or some other related problem.
Financially, the first half of January will be slightly adverse. During this period, expenses will exceed income. Those working with targets may face obstacles in achieving their goals. In the middle of the month, you will start receiving good fortune. During this time, you will succeed in making some profitable decisions with your courage and effort. There will be possibilities of suddenly travelling to a pilgrimage site. In the latter half of the month, housewives will spend most of their time in prayer.
In the latter half of the month, you should avoid making any major decisions out of excessive emotion or confusion. From a health perspective, the latter half of the month will be slightly adverse. To improve relationships, resolve any issue through dialogue rather than conflict.
At the beginning of the month, matters related to love affairs may become a cause for concern. During this time, do not flaunt your love life at all. For a happy married life, maintain better coordination with your spouse.
Remedy: Recite Bajrang Baan.
For Aquarius natives, the first half of January will be more auspicious and fruitful compared to the latter half. Therefore, natives of this sign should try to complete their important tasks during this period. At the beginning of the month, if you work in coordination with your seniors and juniors at the workplace, you can achieve desired success.
This month, you will need to maintain complete control over your speech and behaviour. In the second week of the month, you may have to undertake a long-distance journey for career and business. If the journey proves tiring and less fruitful than expected, feelings of despair may arise in your mind. During this period, there is a possibility of financial gain only by conducting business in a planned manner.
In the middle of the month, the workload for employed individuals may suddenly increase. During this time, some major expenses may also arise suddenly, for which you may have to borrow money. In the latter half of the month, keep your plans secret, otherwise, your opponents may create obstacles.
To maintain good relationships, you may have to compromise on some things this month. Proceed with caution in love relationships. Married individuals may feel a little more attached and loving towards their family and spouse in the latter half of the month.
Remedy: Recite Shivaashtakam.
For Pisces natives, the first month of the new year is going to be progressive and profitable. This month, your planned tasks will be completed on time. In the first half of the month, your long-awaited wish may be fulfilled. If you complete your work in a planned manner this month, you can achieve more success than expected. If you have been thinking of buying land, property, or a vehicle for a long time, this wish may be fulfilled at the beginning of the month.
This month, your work will be highly praised at the workplace. People associated with social service and politics will gain respect and prestige. You will establish contacts with influential people. In the second week of the month, there may be a significant change in your career or work, which will prove to be positive for you.
The middle of the month will prove to be very auspicious for people associated with business. During this time, you can close a major business deal. Your reputation in the market will increase this month. In the latter half of the month, expenses will be high. During this period, you may spend a large amount of money on items related to comfort and luxury.
From a relationship perspective, the entire month will be favourable. Your love life will remain wonderful. You will spend pleasant times with your love partner. Single individuals may see the entry of their desired person into their life. Married life will remain happy.
Remedy: Apply a tilak of yellow sandalwood daily.
