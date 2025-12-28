Monthly Horoscope January 2026 for Libra to Pisces

The new year 2026 is about to begin, and with it come many hopes and some new challenges. If you are a Libra or Pisces, January can be a wonderful time for you. This time, you are likely to get both progress and comfort. On the other hand, Scorpio and Aquarius will have to be a little careful; moving forward without planning will not be advisable. Capricorn people will find themselves in a fluctuating situation, sometimes everything will be fine, sometimes a little confused. Meanwhile, the hard work of Sagittarius will pay off, meaning direct benefits. Let's find out from astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas what January 2026 holds for your career, business, health, and relationships.