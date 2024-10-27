scriptMost university seats in Karnataka are vacant, situation worsens after COVID | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Most university seats in Karnataka are vacant, situation worsens after COVID

Due to a lack of students, the journalism course is on the verge of being closed. This year, not a single application has been received for the journalism course at Mangalore University.

HubliOct 27, 2024 / 02:14 pm

Patrika Desk

गणपति गांगोली, वरिष्ठ पत्रकार, पूर्व अध्यक्ष, कर्नाटक यूनियन ऑफ वर्किंग जर्नलिस्ट, धारवाड़ जिला।

गणपति गांगोली, वरिष्ठ पत्रकार, पूर्व अध्यक्ष, कर्नाटक यूनियन ऑफ वर्किंग जर्नलिस्ट, धारवाड़ जिला।

Students’ interest in journalism is decreasing. Most university seats in Karnataka are not being filled. The situation has worsened since COVID. Due to a lack of students, the journalism course is on the verge of being closed. This year, not a single application has been received for the journalism course at Mangalore University. Many universities are relying on guest lecturers. In the past 20 years, there have been hardly any new recruitments in the state universities. Retired professors’ positions are not being filled. The poor admissions are not limited to government universities only. In recent years, many private institutions have also been closed. Tumkur University, Davangere University, Karnataka University in Dharwad, and Bangalore Central University have also failed to fill their seat quotas in the last four years. However, Mysore University is an exception. In Karnataka’s oldest university, 28 out of 30 seats were filled even before the last date.

Course temporarily closed


The journalism department at Mangalore University, which was started almost three and a half decades ago, has not received a single application this year. In the last three to four years, only 10 students have been admitted. As a result, the university has temporarily closed the course this academic year. Last year, only three students had taken admission. Despite extending the deadline for submitting applications, not a single application was received.

From seat scarcity to application drought


At Karnataka University in Dharwad, before the pandemic, the mass communication and journalism course used to receive 250-300 applications. Now, it has dwindled to 75 applications, out of which only 25 students are appearing for the entrance exam. Last year, 14 students had taken admission, and this year, only four students have taken admission so far. The university has extended the deadline for admission till November. A decade ago, it was difficult to get a seat in this course.

Lack of opportunities in journalism need for course updates

Karnataka Union of Working Journalists, Dharwad district’s former president, senior journalist Ganpati Gangoli says that there is a decrease in admissions in journalism courses in universities across Karnataka, due to which some have closed or are on the verge of closure. Factors such as delays in new recruitments in various departments, lack of opportunities in journalism, and courses not being updated as per current needs are reasons why students are applying less. As a result, the number of applications for courses is decreasing year by year. Moreover, with the advent of multiple multimedia platforms, the way news is consumed has changed. Students are now more inclined towards electronic media rather than print.

News / Education News / Most university seats in Karnataka are vacant, situation worsens after COVID

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

News Bulletin

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

in 1 hour

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

National News

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

in 4 hours

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

world

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

in 5 hours

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

Jobs

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

Jobs

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

in 4 hours

ICAI CA Results 2024 Date: CA Foundation and Inter Results to be Declared on this Day

Education News

ICAI CA Results 2024 Date: CA Foundation and Inter Results to be Declared on this Day

21 hours ago

Bihar Legislative Council Admit Card 2024: Bihar Legislative Council Admit Card Released, Download Hall Ticket Directly from the Link

Education News

Bihar Legislative Council Admit Card 2024: Bihar Legislative Council Admit Card Released, Download Hall Ticket Directly from the Link

2 days ago

IIT Delhi has launched a special course in Health Care Technology, last chance to apply today

Education News

IIT Delhi has launched a special course in Health Care Technology, last chance to apply today

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.