Most university seats in Karnataka are vacant, situation worsens after COVID

Course temporarily closed

The journalism department at Mangalore University, which was started almost three and a half decades ago, has not received a single application this year. In the last three to four years, only 10 students have been admitted. As a result, the university has temporarily closed the course this academic year. Last year, only three students had taken admission. Despite extending the deadline for submitting applications, not a single application was received.

From seat scarcity to application drought

At Karnataka University in Dharwad, before the pandemic, the mass communication and journalism course used to receive 250-300 applications. Now, it has dwindled to 75 applications, out of which only 25 students are appearing for the entrance exam. Last year, 14 students had taken admission, and this year, only four students have taken admission so far. The university has extended the deadline for admission till November. A decade ago, it was difficult to get a seat in this course.