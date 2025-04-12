Scam: Fake Doctors Being Trained in Madhya Pradesh

Major revelation in Child Commission complaint This was revealed through a complaint received by the Child Commission. Some people alleged in their complaint that fake doctors were being produced at Radha Raman Institute, operating in the LIC building at Kalicharan Chauraha, under the guise of skill development. The commission, acting swiftly on the matter, conducted a joint raid with the district administration on Friday. Several records of youths who had been issued fake certificates were recovered from the centre.

Racket of training fake doctors busted Radha Raman Institute, started 10 years ago under the name of PM Kaushal Vikas Kendra, shut down after two years. Afterward, it began operating as a centre for training fake doctors. Preliminary investigations have found no affiliation with any university. The operator, Sunil Nema, a resident of Moti Nagar police station area, used a call centre to contact unemployed youths and lure them into the scheme. During the investigation, 12 young women working at the call centre were found. The operator, Sunil Nema, did not appear despite being informed.

How they trapped the youth ● Unemployed youths from rural areas were contacted via call centre and lured with the promise of becoming doctors. ● The cost of one certificate ranged from ₹32,000 to ₹45,000, which also included paramedical courses and clinic operation training.

● The target was youth who had passed 10th or 12th standard and aspired to become doctors. They were lured and large sums of money were extorted from them. Alcohol bottles and a money-counting machine found at the institute Alcohol bottles and a money-counting machine were found at the institute. Hundreds of fake certificates have been distributed from here over 8-10 years. These fake doctors may be practicing in villages. Instructions have been given to the Collector for action.

Aunkar Singh, Member, Madhya Pradesh Child Commission