scriptRRB ALP Application Deadline Extended to 11 May 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

RRB ALP Application Deadline Extended to 11 May 2025

ALP Vacancy: The last date for this recruitment has been fixed as 11 May 2025. The board has issued an official notice stating that interested candidates can apply by visiting the website rrbapply.gov.in.

BharatApr 11, 2025 / 11:08 am

Patrika Desk

RRB ALP Vacancy 2025

RRB ALP Vacancy 2025

RRB ALP Vacancy 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that the application process for 9900 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) positions will commence on 12 April 2025. Initially scheduled for 10 April, the application start date has been postponed by two days due to technical reasons. The last date for applications is 11 May 2025. The board has issued an official notice stating that interested candidates can apply through the website rrbapply.gov.in. Detailed notification for this recruitment is expected to be uploaded to the website by tonight.
The Railway Recruitment Board had previously announced in its annual calendar that the ALP Bharti would be held between January and March. The minimum age for application is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 years.

RRB ALP Vacancy 2025: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The selection process may consist of four stages: Stage 1 – Computer Based Test (CBT-1), Stage 2 – Computer Based Test (CBT-2), Stage 3 – Computer Based Aptitude Test (AT), and Stage 4 – Document Verification.
Both CBT-1 and CBT-2 will have negative marking. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer, while there will be no negative marking in the Aptitude Test.

Railway ALP Recruitment 2025: Potential Eligibility and Selection Process

Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed Class 10th with an ITI or a three-year engineering diploma in a relevant trade.
Candidates with an engineering degree will also be eligible.
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 30 years
Relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per rules (5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC).

News / Education News / Jobs / RRB ALP Application Deadline Extended to 11 May 2025

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Over 80 Dead as Storms Lash Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

National News

Over 80 Dead as Storms Lash Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Issues Two-Day Windstorm Warning for Several Districts

Special

Rajasthan Issues Two-Day Windstorm Warning for Several Districts

in 1 hour

Rajasthan: Pension of lakhs may stop, proposal sent to CM office – know why

Special

Rajasthan: Pension of lakhs may stop, proposal sent to CM office – know why

in 2 hours

PM Modi on MP visit, first Prime Minister to tour Anandpur Dham

News Bulletin

PM Modi on MP visit, first Prime Minister to tour Anandpur Dham

in 2 hours

Latest Jobs

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Women's Reservation Details

Jobs

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Women's Reservation Details

in 4 hours

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

Jobs

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

23 hours ago

Recruitment on 44,000 UP Home Guard posts, read full selection process

Jobs

Recruitment on 44,000 UP Home Guard posts, read full selection process

3 days ago

Jabalpur: High Court Quashes Bhoj Open University Appointments Including Professor, Recruitment to Restart

Jabalpur

Jabalpur: High Court Quashes Bhoj Open University Appointments Including Professor, Recruitment to Restart

6 days ago

Trending Education News News

RRB ALP Application Deadline Extended to 11 May 2025

जॉब्स

RRB ALP Application Deadline Extended to 11 May 2025

in 4 hours

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Women's Reservation Details

जॉब्स

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Women's Reservation Details

in 4 hours

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

जॉब्स

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

23 hours ago

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Salary Details Announced

शिक्षा

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Salary Details Announced

2 days ago

UP Home Guard Exam: Syllabus and Pattern for Two-Hour Written Test

शिक्षा

UP Home Guard Exam: Syllabus and Pattern for Two-Hour Written Test

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.