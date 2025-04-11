RRB ALP Application Deadline Extended to 11 May 2025

RRB ALP Vacancy 2025: Selection Process and Exam PatternThe selection process may consist of four stages: Stage 1 – Computer Based Test (CBT-1), Stage 2 – Computer Based Test (CBT-2), Stage 3 – Computer Based Aptitude Test (AT), and Stage 4 – Document Verification.
Both CBT-1 and CBT-2 will have negative marking. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer, while there will be no negative marking in the Aptitude Test.
Railway ALP Recruitment 2025: Potential Eligibility and Selection ProcessEducational Qualification
Candidates must have passed Class 10th with an ITI or a three-year engineering diploma in a relevant trade.
Candidates with an engineering degree will also be eligible.
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 30 years
Relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per rules (5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC).