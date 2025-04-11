RRB ALP Application Deadline Extended to 11 May 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board had previously announced in its annual calendar that the ALP Bharti would be held between January and March. The minimum age for application is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 years.

RRB ALP Vacancy 2025: Selection Process and Exam Pattern The selection process may consist of four stages: Stage 1 – Computer Based Test (CBT-1), Stage 2 – Computer Based Test (CBT-2), Stage 3 – Computer Based Aptitude Test (AT), and Stage 4 – Document Verification.

Both CBT-1 and CBT-2 will have negative marking. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer, while there will be no negative marking in the Aptitude Test.