Power may get costlier in Rajasthan as tariff plea filed with SERC

Power Companies Propose Reduced Energy Charges for Domestic ConsumersHowever, power companies have proposed lower energy charges for most domestic consumers. They claim that the proposed increase in fixed charges and other surcharges will have a minimal impact. The commission has invited objections and suggestions from the public. A decision on the petition will be made after public hearings.
Setback for Industries: Loss of ₹1 per Unit DiscountLarge industrial units with load factors exceeding 50% currently receive a ₹1 per unit discount on energy charges. This rebate is proposed to be eliminated. However, in general cases, the energy charge will be reduced from ₹7.30 to ₹6.50.
Claims by Power Companies…1- Proposal to reduce electricity charges across all categories for the first time.
(Discoms presented their case late at night through media briefings highlighting certain points of the tariff petition.)
Expensive Electricity in Peak Hours, Cheaper During Off-Peak
- 6 AM to 8 AM – 5% surcharge
- 12 PM to 4 PM – 10% discount
- 6 PM to 10 PM – 10% surcharge
Slab Reduction…Decreased Electricity Charges, Increased Fixed Charges1- Consolidation of three separate slabs (50-150 units) into a single slab with a proposed rate of ₹6 per unit. However, the fixed charge is proposed to be reduced from a maximum of ₹250 to ₹150 per month.
2- In the 150-300 unit slab, the tariff will be reduced from ₹7.35 to ₹7 per unit.
3- The third category will have only two slabs instead of four: ₹6 per unit for up to 150 units and ₹7 per unit for 150-500 units. The fixed charge in this category is proposed to be increased from ₹400 to ₹500 per month.
4- In the fourth category (consumption exceeding 500 units), the rates will be ₹6 per unit for up to 150 units, ₹7 per unit for 150-500 units, and ₹7.50 per unit for consumption exceeding 500 units. The fixed charge is proposed to be increased from ₹450 to ₹800 per month.
5- Separate proposals exist for commercial and industrial tariffs.