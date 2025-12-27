Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Delhi-Alwar route to become easier with trains running at 160km/h, journey to take just 117 minutes

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (Image: Photo: AI generated)
The journey from Delhi to Alwar will soon become even easier, with the distance being covered in just 117 minutes. Under the RRTS project of the National Capital Region Planning Board, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has already been completed. Rajasthan's Chief Secretary V. Srinivas travelled on this Namo Bharat rapid rail along with Chief Secretaries of other states on Friday. The Delhi-Alwar corridor is expected to commence operations in 2027.
Chief Secretary Srinivas, who was here to attend the fifth Chief Secretaries Conference, stated that the 27-kilometre stretch from Ashok Vihar station to Duhai was covered by the rapid rail at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour. He further informed that the Delhi-Alwar corridor of this project will be operational by 2027.
The corridor being built under the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (RRTS) project will be constructed at a cost of 37 thousand crore rupees. The project construction for this Namo Bharat rapid rail, connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Manesar, Rewari, and Alwar, is being undertaken by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, a joint venture of the central government and the governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.
The rapid rail will operate at a speed of 160 kmph, completing the journey from Delhi to Alwar in just 117 minutes. The total 164-kilometre-long track will have 22 stations, of which five will be underground. By the year 2030, it is estimated that eight and a half lakh passengers will travel daily.
Phase 1: Sarai Kale Khan-Gurugram-Dharuhera - 70.72 kilometres
Phase 2: Dharuhera-SNB - 36 kilometres
Phase 3: SNB-Bhiwadi-Sotanala - 35 kilometres
Phase 4: SNB-Alwar - 58 kilometres
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending