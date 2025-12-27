27 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Delhi-Alwar route to become easier with trains running at 160km/h, journey to take just 117 minutes

The journey from Delhi to Alwar will soon become even easier, with the distance being covered in just 117 minutes.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Namo-Bharat-Rapid-Rail-1

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (Image: Photo: AI generated)

The journey from Delhi to Alwar will soon become even easier, with the distance being covered in just 117 minutes. Under the RRTS project of the National Capital Region Planning Board, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has already been completed. Rajasthan's Chief Secretary V. Srinivas travelled on this Namo Bharat rapid rail along with Chief Secretaries of other states on Friday. The Delhi-Alwar corridor is expected to commence operations in 2027.

Chief Secretary Srinivas, who was here to attend the fifth Chief Secretaries Conference, stated that the 27-kilometre stretch from Ashok Vihar station to Duhai was covered by the rapid rail at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour. He further informed that the Delhi-Alwar corridor of this project will be operational by 2027.



To be built at a cost of 37 thousand crore

The corridor being built under the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (RRTS) project will be constructed at a cost of 37 thousand crore rupees. The project construction for this Namo Bharat rapid rail, connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Manesar, Rewari, and Alwar, is being undertaken by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, a joint venture of the central government and the governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.



Rapid rail to run at 160 kmph

The rapid rail will operate at a speed of 160 kmph, completing the journey from Delhi to Alwar in just 117 minutes. The total 164-kilometre-long track will have 22 stations, of which five will be underground. By the year 2030, it is estimated that eight and a half lakh passengers will travel daily.

Work to be completed in four phases

Phase 1: Sarai Kale Khan-Gurugram-Dharuhera - 70.72 kilometres
Phase 2: Dharuhera-SNB - 36 kilometres
Phase 3: SNB-Bhiwadi-Sotanala - 35 kilometres
Phase 4: SNB-Alwar - 58 kilometres

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

rajasthan news in hindi

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 02:24 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Delhi-Alwar route to become easier with trains running at 160km/h, journey to take just 117 minutes

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

150 New E-Buses to Hit Jaipur's Roads from January, Revolutionising Public Transport

Jaipur

Chomu Violence: Female Stone-Pelters Among Those Who Attacked Police in Mosque Dispute, 110 Arrested So Far

Jaipur

Chomu Dispute: 6 Policemen Injured in Mob Attack, Internet Suspended for 24 Hours, Know Why Chaos Erupted in Jaipur's Chomu?

Chomu Dispute, Jaipur (Image Source: Patrika)
Jaipur

Jaipur: Stones pelted at police near mosque at 3 AM, several injured, forces from multiple police stations arrive, police use tear gas

Jaipur

Jaipur Kite Ban Alert: Aircraft to fly low from January 2-15, kite flying banned in these areas, check police order

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.