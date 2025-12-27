Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Delhi-Alwar route to become easier with trains running at 160km/h, journey to take just 117 minutes

The journey from Delhi to Alwar will soon become even easier, with the distance being covered in just 117 minutes. Under the RRTS project of the National Capital Region Planning Board, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has already been completed. Rajasthan's Chief Secretary V. Srinivas travelled on this Namo Bharat rapid rail along with Chief Secretaries of other states on Friday. The Delhi-Alwar corridor is expected to commence operations in 2027.