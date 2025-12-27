Khatu Dham Fair: Railway to run 24 special trains for devotees visiting Khatu Dham

Khatu Shyam Mela Special Train. Photo: Patrika
Sikar: The five-day fair for Baba Shyam, held on the occasion of the New Year, is about to begin, for which the railway administration is also on high alert. Keeping in mind the convenience of the large number of devotees coming to visit Khatu Shyamji, the Jaipur division of North Western Railway has made extensive preparations at Ringas railway station.
In view of the increasing number of devotees at Baba Shyam's shrine during the New Year, the railway has decided to run 24 special trains. CPRO Shashikiran stated that for the safe, smooth, and organised movement of devotees, the railway will operate 24 special rail services from various directions. Furthermore, ticket, security, sanitation, and surveillance systems at Ringas railway station have also been strengthened.
A total of 110 additional staff from RPF, GRP, Suraksha Sakhi, and the Commercial department have been deployed for passenger safety and crowd management. For this, 10 ticket counters and 2 mobile UTS counters have been opened for 24 hours. Three additional toilets will be arranged for the convenience of devotees, and barricading will also be used at the entry and exit points.
Ringas railway station superintendent Babulal Bajia informed that special arrangements have been made by the railway in view of the fair from December 29, 30, 31, and January 1, 2025. During this period, fair special trains carrying Shyam devotees from various parts of the country will arrive at Ringas railway station.
These trains include 24 special rail services to be operated from Shakurbasti to Phulera, Rewari to Ringas, Ringas to Rewari, Madar Junction to Rohtak, Kurukshetra to Phulera, Jaipur to Bhiwani, Phulera to Kurukshetra, Rewari to Ringas, Phulera to Shakurbasti, Ringas to Rewari, Rohtak to Madar Junction, and Bhiwani to Jaipur.
Like every year, a large number of Shyam devotees will reach Khatu Dham from Ringas on foot this year as well. The railway and local administration have prepared a special plan for security, crowd control, facilities, and arrangements, so that devotees do not face any kind of inconvenience.
