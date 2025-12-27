27 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Sikar

Khatu Dham Fair: Railway to run 24 special trains for devotees visiting Khatu Dham

Khatu Shyam Mela: The five-day fair dedicated to Baba Shyam, which is held on New Year's Day, is set to commence, and in anticipation of this, the railway administration is on high alert.

2 min read
Google source verification

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

khatu shyam Fair Special Train

Khatu Shyam Mela Special Train. Photo: Patrika

Sikar: The five-day fair for Baba Shyam, held on the occasion of the New Year, is about to begin, for which the railway administration is also on high alert. Keeping in mind the convenience of the large number of devotees coming to visit Khatu Shyamji, the Jaipur division of North Western Railway has made extensive preparations at Ringas railway station.

In view of the increasing number of devotees at Baba Shyam's shrine during the New Year, the railway has decided to run 24 special trains. CPRO Shashikiran stated that for the safe, smooth, and organised movement of devotees, the railway will operate 24 special rail services from various directions. Furthermore, ticket, security, sanitation, and surveillance systems at Ringas railway station have also been strengthened.

110 additional staff deployed

A total of 110 additional staff from RPF, GRP, Suraksha Sakhi, and the Commercial department have been deployed for passenger safety and crowd management. For this, 10 ticket counters and 2 mobile UTS counters have been opened for 24 hours. Three additional toilets will be arranged for the convenience of devotees, and barricading will also be used at the entry and exit points.

Shyam devotees to arrive from various parts of the country

Ringas railway station superintendent Babulal Bajia informed that special arrangements have been made by the railway in view of the fair from December 29, 30, 31, and January 1, 2025. During this period, fair special trains carrying Shyam devotees from various parts of the country will arrive at Ringas railway station.

24 special trains to run

These trains include 24 special rail services to be operated from Shakurbasti to Phulera, Rewari to Ringas, Ringas to Rewari, Madar Junction to Rohtak, Kurukshetra to Phulera, Jaipur to Bhiwani, Phulera to Kurukshetra, Rewari to Ringas, Phulera to Shakurbasti, Ringas to Rewari, Rohtak to Madar Junction, and Bhiwani to Jaipur.

Local administration also made a special plan

Like every year, a large number of Shyam devotees will reach Khatu Dham from Ringas on foot this year as well. The railway and local administration have prepared a special plan for security, crowd control, facilities, and arrangements, so that devotees do not face any kind of inconvenience.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

indian railway

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 09:16 am

English News / Rajasthan / Sikar / Khatu Dham Fair: Railway to run 24 special trains for devotees visiting Khatu Dham

Big News

View All

Sikar

Rajasthan

Trending

Khatu Shyam Fair: 5-day Khatu Shyamji Fair from December 29, major change in darshan system

Khatu-Shyam-Mela
Sikar

Khatu Shyam Ji: Temple Gates to Reopen at 5 PM Today After 19-Hour Closure

Khatushyamji Temple, Khatushyamji Temple News, Khatushyamji Temple Latest News, Khatushyamji Temple Update News, Khatushyamji Temple Today News, Khatushyamji Temple Trust, Sikar News, Rajasthan News
Sikar

Indian Railways: This District in Rajasthan to Get 3 New Trains from New Year

Train news
Sikar

Rajasthan: Bomb Threat at Neem Ka Thana Railway Station Causes Alarm

नीम का थाना रेलवे स्टेशन को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, पत्रिका फोटो
Crime

Earthquake in Rajasthan: Panic grips residents as tremors felt from Khatu Shyamji to other areas late at night

Earthquake
Sikar
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.