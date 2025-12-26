Chomu Dispute: 6 Policemen Injured in Mob Attack, Internet Suspended for 24 Hours, Know Why Chaos Erupted in Jaipur's Chomu?

Discussions between the police and members of the Muslim community continued late into the night regarding the removal of the girders and railings. Following an agreement to maintain the status quo as per the previous understanding, the police proceeded to remove the girders and railings. This led to an outburst of anger among the people of the Muslim community, and soon after, vandalism ensued. The miscreants heavily pelted stones at the policemen. In response, the police resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to control the mob. However, six policemen were injured in the stone-pelting.