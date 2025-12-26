Chomu Dispute: 6 Policemen Injured in Mob Attack, Internet Suspended for 24 Hours, Know Why Chaos Erupted in Jaipur's Chomu?

Jaipur/Chomu: A dispute arose late at night in Chomu town of Jaipur over the installation of railings outside a mosque. Subsequently, miscreants attacked a police team. Half a dozen policemen were injured in the stone-pelting.
The police controlled the situation by resorting to a lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells. Currently, the situation in the area has been tense since morning, and the entire locality has been turned into a cantonment. In a significant move to prevent the spread of rumours, the administration has suspended internet services in Chomu town for 24 hours.
The dispute escalated in Chomu at the main bus stand when iron railings were installed in front of the mosque after stones were removed with consent. Around 1 AM, people from a particular community resorted to stone-pelting at the police contingent, injuring half a dozen policemen. All the injured have been admitted to the Chomu hospital.
A large contingent of police from Jaipur Police Line, Harmada, Daulatpura, Murlipura, and Vishwakarma police stations was deployed in Chomu. The bus stand was turned into a police cantonment. The Special Task Force, riot control vehicles, and additional forces arrived at the scene.
The situation remained tense during the stone-pelting, but the crowd was dispersed with tear gas and a lathi-charge. Currently, additional police force is present at the Chomu bus stand, and the situation is under control.
Upon receiving information about the incident, several senior officials, including Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Rajiv Pachar, DCP West Hanuman Prasad, Additional DCP Rajesh Gupta, and ACP Jhotwara from Jaipur, reached Chomu. The officials appealed to the local residents to maintain peace. The police are investigating the matter and identifying those involved in the stone-pelting to take legal action.
In view of the tension, internet services have been suspended in Chomu town for 24 hours. Divisional Commissioner Poonam issued orders for this based on a letter from the Police Commissioner. The administration has banned internet services from 7 AM on Friday to 7 AM on Saturday to prevent the spread of rumours.
Notably, on Wednesday, as part of efforts to improve traffic management, stones that had been lying in front of the mosque at the Chomu bus stand for years were removed with the consent of people from the Muslim community. The action continued until late in the evening.
Meanwhile, vehicles were diverted from the Thana Mod and Morija tri-section to ensure smooth traffic flow. A large crowd had gathered during the operation. Under the leadership of Chomu Station House Officer Pradeep Sharma, police teams supervised as community members came forward to remove the stones. However, people from a particular community then installed iron girders and railings in front of the mosque, which escalated the situation.
Discussions between the police and members of the Muslim community continued late into the night regarding the removal of the girders and railings. Following an agreement to maintain the status quo as per the previous understanding, the police proceeded to remove the girders and railings. This led to an outburst of anger among the people of the Muslim community, and soon after, vandalism ensued. The miscreants heavily pelted stones at the policemen. In response, the police resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to control the mob. However, six policemen were injured in the stone-pelting.
