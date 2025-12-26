26 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Chomu Dispute: 6 Policemen Injured in Mob Attack, Internet Suspended for 24 Hours, Know Why Chaos Erupted in Jaipur's Chomu?

Dispute In Chomu: A dispute arose late at night in the Chomu town of Jaipur over the installation of a railing outside a mosque. In response, miscreants attacked the police team.

3 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 26, 2025

Chomu Dispute, Jaipur (Image Source: Patrika)

Jaipur/Chomu: A dispute arose late at night in Chomu town of Jaipur over the installation of railings outside a mosque. Subsequently, miscreants attacked a police team. Half a dozen policemen were injured in the stone-pelting.

The police controlled the situation by resorting to a lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells. Currently, the situation in the area has been tense since morning, and the entire locality has been turned into a cantonment. In a significant move to prevent the spread of rumours, the administration has suspended internet services in Chomu town for 24 hours.

The dispute escalated in Chomu at the main bus stand when iron railings were installed in front of the mosque after stones were removed with consent. Around 1 AM, people from a particular community resorted to stone-pelting at the police contingent, injuring half a dozen policemen. All the injured have been admitted to the Chomu hospital.

Police from Several Police Stations at the Scene

A large contingent of police from Jaipur Police Line, Harmada, Daulatpura, Murlipura, and Vishwakarma police stations was deployed in Chomu. The bus stand was turned into a police cantonment. The Special Task Force, riot control vehicles, and additional forces arrived at the scene.



Crowd Controlled with Tear Gas and Lathi-Charge

The situation remained tense during the stone-pelting, but the crowd was dispersed with tear gas and a lathi-charge. Currently, additional police force is present at the Chomu bus stand, and the situation is under control.



Appeal for Peace

Upon receiving information about the incident, several senior officials, including Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Rajiv Pachar, DCP West Hanuman Prasad, Additional DCP Rajesh Gupta, and ACP Jhotwara from Jaipur, reached Chomu. The officials appealed to the local residents to maintain peace. The police are investigating the matter and identifying those involved in the stone-pelting to take legal action.

Related News

Jaipur: Stones pelted at police near mosque at 3 AM, several injured, forces from multiple police stations arrive, police use tear gas

Jaipur Kite Ban Alert: Aircraft to fly low from January 2-15, kite flying banned in these areas, check police order

Jaipur-Murder-Case

Jaipur Murder Case: Lover Packed Girlfriend's Body for 30 Hours Before Dumping it at Neighbour's House; Every Move of the Cunning Killer Foiled

New Year gift from Railways: 3 special trains to run from Jaipur next month

पूर्वोत्तर राजस्थान में कड़ाके की सर्दी का अलर्ट, पत्रिका फाइल फोटो

Rajasthan: Bone-chilling cold alert for December 23, 24 and 25

RPSC Exam

RPSC: Only 4 candidates pass Rajasthan Assistant Public Prosecutor exam, 2696 fail; matter reaches High Court

Internet Services Suspended in Chomu Town for 24 Hours

In view of the tension, internet services have been suspended in Chomu town for 24 hours. Divisional Commissioner Poonam issued orders for this based on a letter from the Police Commissioner. The administration has banned internet services from 7 AM on Friday to 7 AM on Saturday to prevent the spread of rumours.



The Entire Matter

Notably, on Wednesday, as part of efforts to improve traffic management, stones that had been lying in front of the mosque at the Chomu bus stand for years were removed with the consent of people from the Muslim community. The action continued until late in the evening.

Meanwhile, vehicles were diverted from the Thana Mod and Morija tri-section to ensure smooth traffic flow. A large crowd had gathered during the operation. Under the leadership of Chomu Station House Officer Pradeep Sharma, police teams supervised as community members came forward to remove the stones. However, people from a particular community then installed iron girders and railings in front of the mosque, which escalated the situation.

Discussions between the police and members of the Muslim community continued late into the night regarding the removal of the girders and railings. Following an agreement to maintain the status quo as per the previous understanding, the police proceeded to remove the girders and railings. This led to an outburst of anger among the people of the Muslim community, and soon after, vandalism ensued. The miscreants heavily pelted stones at the policemen. In response, the police resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to control the mob. However, six policemen were injured in the stone-pelting.

Input: Kailash Barala

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

26 Dec 2025 11:10 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Chomu Dispute: 6 Policemen Injured in Mob Attack, Internet Suspended for 24 Hours, Know Why Chaos Erupted in Jaipur's Chomu?

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur: Stones pelted at police near mosque at 3 AM, several injured, forces from multiple police stations arrive, police use tear gas

Jaipur

Jaipur Kite Ban Alert: Aircraft to fly low from January 2-15, kite flying banned in these areas, check police order

Jaipur

Jaipur Murder Case: Lover Packed Girlfriend's Body for 30 Hours Before Dumping it at Neighbour's House; Every Move of the Cunning Killer Foiled

Jaipur-Murder-Case
Jaipur

New Year gift from Railways: 3 special trains to run from Jaipur next month

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Bone-chilling cold alert for December 23, 24 and 25

पूर्वोत्तर राजस्थान में कड़ाके की सर्दी का अलर्ट, पत्रिका फाइल फोटो
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.