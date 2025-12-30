Jaipur Municipal Corporation Installs Mobile Toilets at 5 Key Tourist Spots for Visitor Convenience

Jaipur: Keeping in mind the New Year and the tourist season, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation has launched a major facility for domestic and foreign tourists visiting the city. To ensure tourists do not face sanitation issues at public places, mobile toilets have been arranged at five prominent tourist destinations in Jaipur.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gaurav Saini stated that these mobile toilets will be available for tourists from December 30 to the night of January 1. This facility has been provided at key tourist spots such as Jal Mahal ki Pal, Albert Hall, Jalebi Chowk (near Hawa Mahal), Patrika Gate, and Amer Fort.