30 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Installs Mobile Toilets at 5 Key Tourist Spots for Visitor Convenience

Keeping the New Year and the tourist season in mind, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation has launched a major facility for domestic and international tourists visiting the city.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Jaipur tourist

More than 1 lakh tourists expected (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur: Keeping in mind the New Year and the tourist season, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation has launched a major facility for domestic and foreign tourists visiting the city. To ensure tourists do not face sanitation issues at public places, mobile toilets have been arranged at five prominent tourist destinations in Jaipur.
Jaipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gaurav Saini stated that these mobile toilets will be available for tourists from December 30 to the night of January 1. This facility has been provided at key tourist spots such as Jal Mahal ki Pal, Albert Hall, Jalebi Chowk (near Hawa Mahal), Patrika Gate, and Amer Fort.

The Commissioner further informed that the sanitation system has been strengthened in anticipation of the increased tourist crowd during the New Year. All relevant cleaning and monitoring teams have been put on alert to maintain the city's clean image. Additionally, instructions have been issued to effectively carry out the encroachment-free Jaipur campaign.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 11:12 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Municipal Corporation Installs Mobile Toilets at 5 Key Tourist Spots for Visitor Convenience

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur: Three major fires in nine hours; coaching centre blaze erupts as JCB fire still smoulders

Jaipur

Cold wave grips Rajasthan, 7 cities below 5°C, dew freezes into ice in fields, yellow alert for these districts on Dec 28-29

फतेहपुर में खेतों में जमी ओस की बूंदें, फोटो कपिल पारीक
Jaipur

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Delhi-Alwar route to become easier with trains running at 160km/h, journey to take just 117 minutes

Namo-Bharat-Rapid-Rail-1
Jaipur

150 New E-Buses to Hit Jaipur's Roads from January, Revolutionising Public Transport

Jaipur

Chomu Violence: Female Stone-Pelters Among Those Who Attacked Police in Mosque Dispute, 110 Arrested So Far

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.