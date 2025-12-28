Cold wave grips Rajasthan, 7 cities below 5°C, dew freezes into ice in fields, yellow alert for these districts on Dec 28-29

The biting cold has intensified in the Jaipur division of the state due to the ongoing cold wave. Last night, the minimum temperature in 7 cities of Rajasthan dropped below 5 degrees Celsius. In the morning, dew drops in the fields and threshing grounds appeared to have turned into a layer of ice. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the possibility of a cold wave in 5 cities of the state on December 28 and 29.