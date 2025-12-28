Cold wave grips Rajasthan, 7 cities below 5°C, dew freezes into ice in fields, yellow alert for these districts on Dec 28-29

Cold wave (Image: Kapil Pareek)
The biting cold has intensified in the Jaipur division of the state due to the ongoing cold wave. Last night, the minimum temperature in 7 cities of Rajasthan dropped below 5 degrees Celsius. In the morning, dew drops in the fields and threshing grounds appeared to have turned into a layer of ice. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the possibility of a cold wave in 5 cities of the state on December 28 and 29.
Seven cities in Rajasthan experienced bone-chilling cold last night. Due to the cold weather, people shivered as the night temperature hovered below 5 degrees Celsius. The severe cold persisted even after sunrise. Last night, Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in Fatehpur town was recorded at 2.1 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature recorded at the Agricultural Research Centre in the town today was 1.0 degree Celsius. Karauli (2.1), Dausa (3.9), Loonkaran and Pali (3.6 degrees Celsius) were the coldest cities.
According to information released by the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, a yellow alert has been issued for the possibility of a cold wave in Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, and Didwana-Kuchaman on December 28 and 29. Residents have been advised to take special precautions to protect themselves from the cold for the next two days.
|Station
|Maximum Temperature (°C)
|Departure from Normal
|Minimum Temperature (°C)
|Departure from Normal
|Ajmer
|25.3
|1.1
|6.8
|-3.5
|Alwar
|21.8
|—
|5.0
|—
|Barmer
|28.8
|2.7
|11.9
|1.5
|Bikaner
|26.8
|2.5
|10.5
|2.3
|Chittorgarh
|26.8
|2.6
|6.2
|-1.1
|Churu
|26.6
|3.3
|5.4
|0.5
|Jaipur-AMO
|24.1
|0.9
|8.5
|-0.3
|Jaisalmer
|28.0
|1.8
|10.7
|1.3
|Jodhpur
|26.7
|0.8
|9.2
|-0.9
|Kota
|24.4
|0.9
|7.6
|-3.8
|Phalodi
|26.2
|0.8
|12.2
|2.0
|Pilani
|25.6
|3.9
|5.8
|0.9
|Sikar
|23.5
|1.8
|3.5
|-1.9
|Sri Ganganagar
|23.5
|2.8
|7.5
|3.9
|Udaipur
|23.6
|-0.8
|6.8
|-1.1
Last night, the weather remained cold with a drop in mercury in many areas, including Fatehpur in Sikar. The strong winds made the biting cold palpable, and the dew drops in the fields and threshing grounds appeared like a sheet of ice. The Meteorological Department has predicted a further drop in temperature in the coming days.
