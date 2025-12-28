28 December 2025,

Sunday

Jaipur

Cold wave grips Rajasthan, 7 cities below 5°C, dew freezes into ice in fields, yellow alert for these districts on Dec 28-29

Due to the ongoing cold wave in the Jaipur division of the state, the biting cold has intensified. Last night, the minimum temperature in 7 cities of Rajasthan was recorded below 5 degrees Celsius. In the night, dew drops were seen transforming into a layer of ice in the fields and threshing grounds.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 28, 2025

फतेहपुर में खेतों में जमी ओस की बूंदें, फोटो कपिल पारीक

Cold wave (Image: Kapil Pareek)

The biting cold has intensified in the Jaipur division of the state due to the ongoing cold wave. Last night, the minimum temperature in 7 cities of Rajasthan dropped below 5 degrees Celsius. In the morning, dew drops in the fields and threshing grounds appeared to have turned into a layer of ice. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the possibility of a cold wave in 5 cities of the state on December 28 and 29.

Cold Grips 7 Cities

Seven cities in Rajasthan experienced bone-chilling cold last night. Due to the cold weather, people shivered as the night temperature hovered below 5 degrees Celsius. The severe cold persisted even after sunrise. Last night, Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in Fatehpur town was recorded at 2.1 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature recorded at the Agricultural Research Centre in the town today was 1.0 degree Celsius. Karauli (2.1), Dausa (3.9), Loonkaran and Pali (3.6 degrees Celsius) were the coldest cities.

Yellow Alert for Cold in 7 Districts for Two Days

According to information released by the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, a yellow alert has been issued for the possibility of a cold wave in Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, and Didwana-Kuchaman on December 28 and 29. Residents have been advised to take special precautions to protect themselves from the cold for the next two days.

Today'sWeather Report























































































































StationMaximum Temperature (°C)Departure from NormalMinimum Temperature (°C)Departure from Normal
Ajmer25.31.16.8-3.5
Alwar21.85.0
Barmer28.82.711.91.5
Bikaner26.82.510.52.3
Chittorgarh26.82.66.2-1.1
Churu26.63.35.40.5
Jaipur-AMO24.10.98.5-0.3
Jaisalmer28.01.810.71.3
Jodhpur26.70.89.2-0.9
Kota24.40.97.6-3.8
Phalodi26.20.812.22.0
Pilani25.63.95.80.9
Sikar23.51.83.5-1.9
Sri Ganganagar23.52.87.53.9
Udaipur23.6-0.86.8-1.1

Dew Drops Frozen in Fields and Threshing Grounds

Last night, the weather remained cold with a drop in mercury in many areas, including Fatehpur in Sikar. The strong winds made the biting cold palpable, and the dew drops in the fields and threshing grounds appeared like a sheet of ice. The Meteorological Department has predicted a further drop in temperature in the coming days.

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Cold wave grips Rajasthan, 7 cities below 5°C, dew freezes into ice in fields, yellow alert for these districts on Dec 28-29

