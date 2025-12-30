Jaipur: Three major fires in nine hours; coaching centre blaze erupts as JCB fire still smoulders

Three massive fires broke out in Jaipur within nine hours, causing losses worth crores; photos of all three incidents – Patrika
Jaipur Fire News: Monday proved to be a day of accidents for the Pink City. Three major incidents of fire within a span of just 9 hours in the city have raised questions about the security arrangements. Fires at a coaching institute in Mahesh Nagar, a residential apartment in Karni Vihar, and a JCB warehouse on Ajmer Road have sent shockwaves across the city.
Around 9 PM on Monday, a short circuit occurred with a loud explosion in a transformer located in Sultan Nagar, Mahesh Nagar. Sparks from the fire reached a nearby coaching institute, causing a massive blaze. Students were present in the institute at the time of the incident. Soon, the library and rooms were filled with smoke. Police and fire brigade personnel took charge and safely evacuated the children trapped on the floor through a back exit using a tin shed. In this accident, students' books and furniture were reduced to ashes.
Earlier in the afternoon, a fire broke out in a flat at Vinayak Apartment in Karni Vihar. During the rescue operation, a gas cylinder kept there exploded, intensifying the flames. Head Constable Shankar Lal, who was involved in the rescue, fainted and has been admitted to SMS Hospital. The Civil Defence team promptly rescued over 50 people trapped in the apartment. The explosion was so powerful that the wall of the flat collapsed.
The third major incident occurred near DPS School on Ajmer Road, where a JCB warehouse caught fire. Dozens of fire tenders took about 3 hours to bring the blaze under control. Although there were no casualties, it is estimated that goods and machinery worth crores of rupees were destroyed. These three incidents have once again highlighted the need for maintenance of electrical equipment and fire safety audits in high-rise buildings in the city.
