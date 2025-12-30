Army Day Parade: Rajasthan to Host First-Ever Military Parade Outside Cantonment Area

Army Day 2026 (Image: Patrika)
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that the Indian Army is the pride and honour of every citizen. The nation is safe due to the valour, sacrifice, and martyrdom of the Army. He added that the organisation of the 78th Army Day Parade in Jaipur would be a historic moment as it is being held outside the military cantonment for the first time. The Chief Minister was presiding over a review meeting organised at the Chief Minister's office on Monday.
The Indian Army is the pride and honour of every citizen. It is due to the prowess, sacrifice, and martyrdom of the Army that we all feel safe. This Army Day Parade is a day to express gratitude not only for the people of Jaipur but for all the residents of Rajasthan towards the unwavering patriotism of the soldiers. The grand and historic Army Day Parade is going to be organised in Jaipur for the first time outside the boundaries of the military cantonment. Please participate in large numbers in this parade, scheduled for January 15, so that you can learn more about the heroic tales of the Army.
The main parade will be organised on Mahal Road in Jagatpura on January 15. This will be the first occasion when the Army Day Parade will be held outside the military cantonment, among the general public.
Parade rehearsals will be held on January 9, 11, and 13. Approximately 150,000 people will witness this grand event each day.
The Chief Minister directed that school and college students, women power, ex-servicemen, and the general public should participate in the parade in large numbers.
The parade will feature a fly-past of fighter jets and helicopters, tanks, missiles, drone technology, and a display of modern warfare capabilities. The Nepal Army Band will also be a part of the parade.
'Shaurya Sandhya 2026' will be organised at SMS Stadium on January 15. It will include a grand light and sound show based on Operation Sindoor, a 1000-drone show, honouring the families of martyrs, and a display of traditional martial arts.
From January 8 to 12, a 'Know Your Army' exhibition will be held at the Bhavani Niketan College campus on Sikar Road, where the general public can get a close look at the Army's modern weapon systems and defence technology.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending