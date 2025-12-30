Army Day Parade: Rajasthan to Host First-Ever Military Parade Outside Cantonment Area

The Indian Army is the pride and honour of every citizen. It is due to the prowess, sacrifice, and martyrdom of the Army that we all feel safe. This Army Day Parade is a day to express gratitude not only for the people of Jaipur but for all the residents of Rajasthan towards the unwavering patriotism of the soldiers. The grand and historic Army Day Parade is going to be organised in Jaipur for the first time outside the boundaries of the military cantonment. Please participate in large numbers in this parade, scheduled for January 15, so that you can learn more about the heroic tales of the Army.