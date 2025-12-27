27 December 2025,

Saturday

Jaipur

Chomu Violence: Female Stone-Pelters Among Those Who Attacked Police in Mosque Dispute, 110 Arrested So Far

Chomu Violence 110 Arrested: The administration believes that tension could spread further due to rumours on social media, hence this precautionary step has been taken.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

The situation remains sensitive in the town of Chomu, located near Jaipur, following a dispute over the installation of railings outside a religious site. In a significant move to maintain peace and prevent the spread of rumours, the administration has extended the ban on internet services by another 24 hours. Internet services in the town will now remain completely suspended until 7 AM on Sunday, December 28.

Ban Extended by 24 Hours, Divisional Commissioner Issues Orders

Divisional Commissioner Poonam issued orders to extend the internet ban period following a letter from the Police Commissioner. The ban, which was initially in effect until 7 AM on December 27, has now been extended until 7 AM on December 28, keeping in mind law and order. The administration believes that social media rumours could further escalate tension, hence this precautionary measure has been taken.

Stone Pelting

The entire dispute began with the attempt to install iron railings and a boundary wall along the side of a religious site near the main bus stand. It is reported that an agreement was reached between the administration and a specific community to remove stones lying by the roadside. However, after the stones were removed, an attempt was made to install iron railings there. When a team of police and administration arrived to remove the illegal encroachment around 3 AM on Friday, a mob suddenly attacked them. The rioters engaged in heavy stone-pelting at the police, resulting in injuries to 6 police personnel.

Major Police Action: 110 Arrested, Women Also Apprehended

Considering the gravity of the situation, the police took significant action late at night. Special Commissioner Rahul Prakash is personally monitoring the entire case. The police have so far arrested approximately 110 stone-pelters, including 11 women. The accused were identified and apprehended from their homes. The administration has made it clear that no one involved in disturbing the peace will be spared.

Current Situation: Town Turned into a Cantonment

A heavy police force has been deployed in the town to maintain peace. Teams from RAC, STF, and QRT are conducting continuous flag marches. Currently, markets and traffic are functioning smoothly, but police are keeping a close watch on sensitive areas. Officials have appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to maintain peace.

Jaipur

Rajasthan

