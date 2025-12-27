Chomu Violence: Female Stone-Pelters Among Those Who Attacked Police in Mosque Dispute, 110 Arrested So Far

The entire dispute began with the attempt to install iron railings and a boundary wall along the side of a religious site near the main bus stand. It is reported that an agreement was reached between the administration and a specific community to remove stones lying by the roadside. However, after the stones were removed, an attempt was made to install iron railings there. When a team of police and administration arrived to remove the illegal encroachment around 3 AM on Friday, a mob suddenly attacked them. The rioters engaged in heavy stone-pelting at the police, resulting in injuries to 6 police personnel.