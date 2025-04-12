Bihar BSSC Recruitment: New Vacancies Announced After Home Guard Recruitment

BSSC: Number of posts to be filledTotal Posts: 201
Reserved for Women: 67 (35%)
Category-wise details:
Unreserved (UR): 79
Scheduled Caste (SC): 35
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 2
Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 37
Backward Class (BC): 21
Backward Class Women: 7
Economically Backward Class (EWS): 20
Field Assistant Vacancy: Eligibility CriteriaTo apply for this recruitment, the candidate must possess an I.Sc or Agriculture Diploma degree from a recognised institution. No other equivalent qualification will be valid for this recruitment. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.
Maximum Age:
General Category (Male): 37 years
General Category (Female): 40 years
OBC / BC (Male & Female): 40 years
SC / ST (All): 42 years