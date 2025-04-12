scriptBihar BSSC Recruitment: New Vacancies Announced After Home Guard Recruitment | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar BSSC Recruitment: New Vacancies Announced After Home Guard Recruitment

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to 201 posts of Field Assistant under the Directorate of Agriculture.

PatnaApr 12, 2025 / 01:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Field Assistant Recruitment

Bihar Field Assistant Recruitment

Bihar Field Assistant Recruitment: A new recruitment notification has been released in Bihar following the Bihar Home Guard recruitment. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to 201 posts of Field Assistant under the Directorate of Agriculture. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in from 25 April to 23 May 2025. The last date for online fee payment is 21 May 2025.

BSSC: Number of posts to be filled

Total Posts: 201
Reserved for Women: 67 (35%)
Category-wise details:
Unreserved (UR): 79
Scheduled Caste (SC): 35
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 2
Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 37
Backward Class (BC): 21
Backward Class Women: 7
Economically Backward Class (EWS): 20

Field Assistant Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this recruitment, the candidate must possess an I.Sc or Agriculture Diploma degree from a recognised institution. No other equivalent qualification will be valid for this recruitment. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.
Age Limit (as on 1 March 2025)

Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age:
General Category (Male): 37 years
General Category (Female): 40 years
OBC / BC (Male & Female): 40 years
SC / ST (All): 42 years

Bihar Field Assistant Recruitment: Salary

Candidate selection for this recruitment will be based on a two-stage written examination. This includes a Preliminary Examination (Prelims) and a Main Examination (Mains). Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of ₹5200 to ₹20200 based on Level-2. Grade pay will be ₹1900.

