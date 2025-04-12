Bihar BSSC Recruitment: New Vacancies Announced After Home Guard Recruitment

BSSC: Number of posts to be filled Total Posts: 201

Reserved for Women: 67 (35%)

Category-wise details:

Unreserved (UR): 79

Scheduled Caste (SC): 35

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 2

Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 37

Backward Class (BC): 21

Backward Class Women: 7

Economically Backward Class (EWS): 20

Field Assistant Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria To apply for this recruitment, the candidate must possess an I.Sc or Agriculture Diploma degree from a recognised institution. No other equivalent qualification will be valid for this recruitment. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.