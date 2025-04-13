Trump Administration Mandates 30-Day Foreigner Registration in US

Indians are the Second Largest Group of Visitors to the US Parents keeping their children in the country for more than 30 days will also be required to register them. This has increased anxiety within the immigrant community in the US. It is noteworthy that there is a large Indian population in the US. India is the second largest foreign market for tourism in the US, meaning Indians constitute the second largest group of tourists visiting the country. This rule will therefore pose a significant problem for Indians.

Court Approves the Rule A US federal judge has approved the registration rule for foreigners. On April 10th, Judge Trevor McFadden dismissed a petition seeking to block the rule, stating there was insufficient legal basis for a stay. This decision, coming a day before the rule’s implementation, cleared the way for its enforcement. It is worth noting that this rule is based on a law from the time of World War II.

Identity Documents Must Be Carried at All Times Those possessing documents such as H-1B visas, student visas, and green cards will be considered pre-registered. However, they must carry their documents at all times and report any address changes within 10 days. Failure to do so will result in fines. In 2023, the US issued the most non-immigrant visas to the top 5 countries.