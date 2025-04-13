Trump Administration Mandates 30-Day Foreigner Registration in US

Registration Rule in US: The Trump administration has issued another decree that increases difficulties for immigrants in the United States. According to this new rule from the Department of Homeland Security, registration is now mandatory for foreign nationals staying in the US for more than 30 days. As per the new rule, foreigners arriving in the US after April 11th must register within 30 days, providing fingerprints. Failure to comply will result in fines, arrest, and potential deportation.
Indians are the Second Largest Group of Visitors to the US
Parents keeping their children in the country for more than 30 days will also be required to register them. This has increased anxiety within the immigrant community in the US. It is noteworthy that there is a large Indian population in the US. India is the second largest foreign market for tourism in the US, meaning Indians constitute the second largest group of tourists visiting the country. This rule will therefore pose a significant problem for Indians.
Court Approves the Rule
A US federal judge has approved the registration rule for foreigners. On April 10th, Judge Trevor McFadden dismissed a petition seeking to block the rule, stating there was insufficient legal basis for a stay. This decision, coming a day before the rule’s implementation, cleared the way for its enforcement. It is worth noting that this rule is based on a law from the time of World War II.
Identity Documents Must Be Carried at All Times
Those possessing documents such as H-1B visas, student visas, and green cards will be considered pre-registered. However, they must carry their documents at all times and report any address changes within 10 days. Failure to do so will result in fines. In 2023, the US issued the most non-immigrant visas to the top 5 countries.
Country
Visas Issued
Mexico
2328664
India
1387940
Brazil
1067287
China
417008
Philippines
285860
Total Visas Issued
10438327
Source – Annual Visa Report, US Department of State
White House Press Secretary Issues Warning
Failure to register by foreign nationals staying in the US for more than 30 days will result in fines, imprisonment, or both. The consequences of non-compliance include arrest, fines, and deportation, with the possibility of being permanently barred from re-entry.
News / World / Trump Administration Mandates 30-Day Foreigner Registration in US