Trump’s Latest Edict: Venezuela and China to Face Setbacks

The situation in Venezuela has completely changed following an attack by the United States of America. After the kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, Delcy Rodriguez has been appointed as the interim president of the country. However, President Donald Trump has made it clear that Venezuela will have to consider American interests. Trump has demanded 30 to 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela, which will be sold at market price. The funds generated from the sale of this oil will be controlled by the Trump administration, ensuring its use for the benefit of the people of Venezuela and America. Now, Trump has made another major announcement in this regard.