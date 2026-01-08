8 January 2026,

Thursday

World

Trump’s Latest Edict: Venezuela and China to Face Setbacks

US President Donald Trump has made a major announcement regarding Venezuela. This announcement by Trump could increase China's concerns. What is the whole matter? Let's find out.

Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)

The situation in Venezuela has completely changed following an attack by the United States of America. After the kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, Delcy Rodriguez has been appointed as the interim president of the country. However, President Donald Trump has made it clear that Venezuela will have to consider American interests. Trump has demanded 30 to 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela, which will be sold at market price. The funds generated from the sale of this oil will be controlled by the Trump administration, ensuring its use for the benefit of the people of Venezuela and America. Now, Trump has made another major announcement in this regard.

“Venezuela Will Only Buy American Goods”

Trump has announced that with the funds received from the oil sale, Venezuela will only purchase American goods. Trump stated that, among other things, these purchases will include American agricultural products, American-made medicines, medical equipment, and equipment to improve Venezuela's electrical grid and energy facilities. Trump made it clear that Venezuela is committed to trading with the United States by making it its primary partner. Trump described this as a sensible decision, beneficial for the people of both countries.

Stain on Venezuela-US Relations

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, has stated that Trump's policies have cast a stain on the relationship between the two countries like never before. She said that Trump is isolating Venezuela from the world, and now the economic and trade relations between the two countries are neither strange nor excessive. Venezuela's economic relations vary across different global markets, but Trump is damaging them.

China Will Also Be Hit Along With Venezuela

Trump's decision will also be a blow to China, along with Venezuela. China holds the largest share of Venezuela's imports, with Venezuela importing approximately 34% of its goods from China. However, Trump has now announced that Venezuela will only buy American goods. This could end China's dominance in the Venezuelan market and negatively impact its economy. Venezuela will now be forced to buy American goods instead of China's cheaper products.

Donald Trump

Trump’s Latest Edict: Venezuela and China to Face Setbacks

Trump's Latest Edict: Venezuela and China to Face Setbacks

World

