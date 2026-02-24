24 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Chhattisgarh Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Helicopter Crash: Army Helicopter Crashes in Peru, 15 Dead

Peru Helicopter Crash: A military helicopter crash in Peru has caused a stir. 15 people have lost their lives in this accident.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 24, 2026

Helicopter crash in Peru

Plane crashes and helicopter crashes are on the rise worldwide, with such incidents occurring frequently. Now, a similar incident has come to light in Peru. The situation in Peru's Arequipa region is dire due to heavy rains, floods, and mudslides. On Sunday, a Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter lost radio contact in the Chala Viejo area of the Chala district. The helicopter was en route from Pisco in the Ica region to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas. The helicopter crashed on Monday, and debris from the Air Force aircraft was found.

15 People Dead

As many as 15 people died in the crash of the military helicopter in Peru. This included 4 crew members and 11 passengers, among whom were women and children. The Peruvian Air Force released an official statement confirming the information.

Reason for the Accident

The exact cause of the Peruvian Air Force helicopter crash has not yet been revealed. However, an investigation into the matter has been initiated to determine the reason behind the accident.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

24 Feb 2026 08:30 am

News / World / Helicopter Crash: Army Helicopter Crashes in Peru, 15 Dead

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Indian Embassy Urges Nationals to Leave Iran Amid Rising Regional Tensions and Security Concerns

Randhir Jaiswal
World

Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran, Threatening Major War if Demands Not Met

Donald Trump and Ali Khamenei
World

Deadly Accident in Nepal: Passenger Bus Plunges into Trishuli River, Many Killed

Road accident in Nepal
World

Trump’s Global Tariffs Deemed Illegal by US Supreme Court

Donald Trump
World

Bishnoi Gang Targets Ranveer Singh in Rs 10 Crore Extortion Bid via US Number

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.