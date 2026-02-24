Helicopter Crash: Army Helicopter Crashes in Peru, 15 Dead

Plane crashes and helicopter crashes are on the rise worldwide, with such incidents occurring frequently. Now, a similar incident has come to light in Peru. The situation in Peru's Arequipa region is dire due to heavy rains, floods, and mudslides. On Sunday, a Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter lost radio contact in the Chala Viejo area of the Chala district. The helicopter was en route from Pisco in the Ica region to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas. The helicopter crashed on Monday, and debris from the Air Force aircraft was found.