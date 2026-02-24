Helicopter Crash: Army Helicopter Crashes in Peru, 15 Dead

Plane crashes and helicopter crashes are on the rise worldwide, with such incidents occurring frequently. Now, a similar incident has come to light in Peru. The situation in Peru's Arequipa region is dire due to heavy rains, floods, and mudslides. On Sunday, a Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter lost radio contact in the Chala Viejo area of the Chala district. The helicopter was en route from Pisco in the Ica region to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas. The helicopter crashed on Monday, and debris from the Air Force aircraft was found.
As many as 15 people died in the crash of the military helicopter in Peru. This included 4 crew members and 11 passengers, among whom were women and children. The Peruvian Air Force released an official statement confirming the information.
The exact cause of the Peruvian Air Force helicopter crash has not yet been revealed. However, an investigation into the matter has been initiated to determine the reason behind the accident.
