23 February 2026,

Monday

World

Deadly Accident in Nepal: Passenger Bus Plunges into Trishuli River, Many Killed

Nepal Road Accident: A horrific bus accident has come to light in Nepal early this morning. So far, 18 people have died in this accident.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 23, 2026

Road accident in Nepal

A horrific bus accident occurred early this morning, Monday, February 23, in the Dhading district of Nepal, causing widespread panic. A bus carrying passengers was en route from Pokhara to Kathmandu when it skidded off the highway and plunged into the Trishuli River. Approximately 44 people were on board at the time of the accident.

Bodies Found

As many as 18 people have died in this severe bus accident in Nepal today. Among the deceased are 12 men and 6 women.

Around 25 people were injured when the passenger bus fell into the Trishuli River in Nepal. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals where they are receiving treatment. The condition of many passengers is reported to be critical. While some of the injured are being treated in local hospitals, the majority have been referred to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Cause of the Bus Accident?

The exact cause of the bus accident has not yet been confirmed. It is being reported that the driver lost control of the bus for some reason, leading to it falling into the Trishuli River. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

News / World / Deadly Accident in Nepal: Passenger Bus Plunges into Trishuli River, Many Killed

World

