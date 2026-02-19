19 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

MP Budget 2026

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

California: Avalanche wreaks havoc, 8 skiers dead, one still missing

Eight skiers have died in a severe avalanche at Castle Peak in the Tahoe region of California, USA, with one still missing. The Nevada County administration continues its relief and rescue operations.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 19, 2026

California avalanche

Heavy devastation in California, America (Photo - @NahBabyNahNa/X)

California avalanche: A severe snowstorm and a devastating avalanche in the US state of California have caused immense destruction. Eight out of nine skiers who went missing after a catastrophic avalanche in the Castle Peak area of the Tahoe region have been confirmed dead. Rescue teams have recovered all eight bodies, while one person is still missing, and the chances of their survival are considered extremely slim.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon stated at a press conference on Wednesday that the search for the last missing skier is ongoing, but given the circumstances, they fear the individual is deceased. According to officials, one of the deceased was the spouse of a search and rescue team member, making the relief operation emotionally extremely difficult.

A massive avalanche, the size of a football field, struck the Castle Peak area at approximately 11:30 AM local time on Tuesday (7:30 PM GMT). Following this accident, fifteen skiers were reported missing. Six of them were safely extricated, while the remaining individuals were caught in the avalanche.

According to reports, heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions in the area are hampering relief and rescue operations. Residents and tourists have been warned to stay away from high mountain areas and avalanche-prone zones.

Share the news:

Updated on:

19 Feb 2026 08:36 am

Published on:

19 Feb 2026 08:35 am

News / World / California: Avalanche wreaks havoc, 8 skiers dead, one still missing

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Military Strikes Drug-Laden Boats, Killing 11

US missile strikes on drug-trafficking vessels
World

Trump says regime change in Iran ‘best thing’, Middle East tensions rise

Donald Trump, Ali Khamenei
World

China Escalates Military Activity Around Taiwan, Crossing Median Line

aircraft
World

Hindu Youth Found Dead with Bound Limbs and Bleeding Mouth Ahead of Bangladesh Polls

Karnatak crime
World

Canada School Shooting: 10 Dead, 25 Injured in British Columbia School Shooting

GUN SHOOT
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.