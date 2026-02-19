California: Avalanche wreaks havoc, 8 skiers dead, one still missing

Heavy devastation in California, America (Photo - @NahBabyNahNa/X)
California avalanche: A severe snowstorm and a devastating avalanche in the US state of California have caused immense destruction. Eight out of nine skiers who went missing after a catastrophic avalanche in the Castle Peak area of the Tahoe region have been confirmed dead. Rescue teams have recovered all eight bodies, while one person is still missing, and the chances of their survival are considered extremely slim.
Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon stated at a press conference on Wednesday that the search for the last missing skier is ongoing, but given the circumstances, they fear the individual is deceased. According to officials, one of the deceased was the spouse of a search and rescue team member, making the relief operation emotionally extremely difficult.
A massive avalanche, the size of a football field, struck the Castle Peak area at approximately 11:30 AM local time on Tuesday (7:30 PM GMT). Following this accident, fifteen skiers were reported missing. Six of them were safely extricated, while the remaining individuals were caught in the avalanche.
According to reports, heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions in the area are hampering relief and rescue operations. Residents and tourists have been warned to stay away from high mountain areas and avalanche-prone zones.
