11 February 2026,

Wednesday

Canada School Shooting: 10 Dead, 25 Injured in British Columbia School Shooting

10 dead, 25 injured in school shooting in British Columbia, Canada. Police confirm suspect killed. Read the full report here.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 11, 2026

GUN SHOOT

Ten people have died and 25 others have been injured in a school shooting in British Columbia, Canada. The injured are being treated at a local medical centre. This information was provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Authorities have confirmed that the attacker also died on Tuesday.

According to local police, the incident occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in the Peace region of British Columbia. An emergency text alert sent on Tuesday afternoon described the suspect as "a woman with brown hair."

Police stated that six people were found dead inside the high school on Tuesday. Another person died while being transported to the hospital. Additionally, two more bodies were recovered from a house, which police believe is connected to the incident.

Published on:

11 Feb 2026 08:46 am

