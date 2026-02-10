China steps up activity near Taiwan border with 4 aircraft, 8 naval vessels

In a post on the social media platform 'X', the Ministry of Defence (MND) stated, "As of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today, 4 aircraft from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and 8 ships from the Navy (PLAN) were found active around Taiwan. Of the 4 aircraft, all 4 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded appropriately." It is noteworthy that Taiwan had also detected Chinese naval ships around its territory on Monday. Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and responded.