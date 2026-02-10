10 February 2026,

Tuesday

World

China steps up activity near Taiwan border with 4 aircraft, 8 naval vessels

China steps up military activity near the Taiwan border as four aircraft cross the median line and eight naval vessels are detected. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence issues an alert, while European Parliament members urge Taipei to boost defence spending and remain cautious of Beijing’s security claims. Read the full report.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 10, 2026

taiwan flag

Taiwan-China tensions: China frequently attempts to intrude into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan has lodged multiple complaints about its neighbour's actions. Despite this, China once again attempted to enter Taiwan's borders on Monday. Taiwan's Ministry of Defence provided information regarding Chinese military activities around its territory.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', the Ministry of Defence (MND) stated, "As of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today, 4 aircraft from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and 8 ships from the Navy (PLAN) were found active around Taiwan. Of the 4 aircraft, all 4 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded appropriately." It is noteworthy that Taiwan had also detected Chinese naval ships around its territory on Monday. Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and responded.

According to a report by the Taipei Times, several European lawmakers stated on Friday that Taiwan should prioritise strengthening its national defence to deter any potential invasion by China, as tensions across the strait continue to escalate. The lawmakers, concluding a six-day visit to Taiwan by an eight-member European parliamentary delegation, urged Chinese Taipei to remain vigilant and increase its defence spending.

When asked what lessons Taiwan could learn from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian MP Serhiy Sobolev stated, "All those who say they want to protect you, actually want to conquer you."

Published on:

10 Feb 2026 08:32 am

News / World / China steps up activity near Taiwan border with 4 aircraft, 8 naval vessels

