‘We are the most powerful’: Trump post sparks stir, claims credit for stopping India-Pak conflict

President Donald Trump said the US is the most powerful country in the world (Photo: IANS)
US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit on social media for stopping wars between India and Pakistan, as well as between Iran and Israel. The US President stated that America is the most powerful country in the world. "I completely rebuilt its Military in my First Term, including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons. I also added Space Force and now, continue to rebuild our Military at levels never seen before," he said.
He further added that they are also adding battleships, which are "100 times more powerful than the battleships that roamed the seas during World War II – Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and other battleships." He claimed, "I have stopped nuclear wars between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine all over the world."
Trump stated that instead of extending the NEW START treaty (a poorly negotiated deal by the United States which, among other things, is being violated far too much), "we should have our nuclear experts work on a new, better, and modern treaty that can last for a long time into the future."
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has once again questioned the American election system, calling it rigged, stolen, and a subject of ridicule worldwide. In a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Thursday, Trump appealed to Republican lawmakers to support and quickly pass the SAVE America Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act). Trump wrote that this bill is necessary to "fix" the election system.
He warned, "Either we fix our election system, or we won't have a country."
Trump's proposed changes include:
The White House also issued a statement on Thursday, saying that President Trump is urging Congress to approve the SAVE Act quickly, which will impose stricter conditions on voter eligibility and registration.
