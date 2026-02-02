2 February 2026,

Monday

World

Israel Eliminates Top Terror Leader in Foreign Territory, World Astonished by Daring Operation

The Israeli army entered Lebanon and killed a senior terrorist leader. The army said it carried out an attack on Sunday that killed Hezbollah’s top terrorist leader, Ali Daoud Amich.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 02, 2026

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: X/@IsraeliPM)

Israel's latest action has once again surprised the entire world. The Israeli army infiltrated Lebanon and eliminated a top terrorist leader.

The army stated that they attacked and killed Hezbollah's top terrorist leader, Ali Daoud Amich, on Sunday. He was the head of a branch within Hezbollah's engineering department.

Terrorist Organisation Was Plotting Against Israel

This terrorist was attempting to rebuild military infrastructure for Hezbollah in the Al-Dwayer area of Lebanon.

He was also promoting terrorist plots against Israeli forces. The army further stated that the terrorist's actions violated the understanding reached between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel Continues to Attack Lebanon

It is worth noting that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) remain active in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in November 2024. Israel has kept its soldiers deployed in the area even after the deadline for withdrawal.

Actions are taken almost daily on charges of ceasefire violations, resulting in dozens of deaths in Lebanon. Israel claims these operations are necessary for security, while Lebanon considers them a violation of sovereignty. The situation remains tense.

Previously, on January 21, Israel carried out several attacks on Lebanon. The Israeli army had issued an evacuation warning a day before the attack and then carried out intense bombing the very next day, causing widespread panic. At that time, more than 7 buildings were damaged in the Israeli bombing.

How Many People Died?

As a result of the Israeli bombing on January 21, 2 people lost their lives in Lebanon. Additionally, 19 people were injured, including 8 journalists. The injured were admitted to the hospital, where their condition improved after treatment.

Lebanese President Condemns the Attack

Following the Israeli attack, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly criticised Israel. He condemned the attack, accusing Israel of pursuing a policy of systematic aggression against populated towns and villages.

He also accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and international law and appealed to other countries to intervene in the matter and stop Israel's attacks.

Published on:

02 Feb 2026 01:38 pm

News / World / Israel Eliminates Top Terror Leader in Foreign Territory, World Astonished by Daring Operation
