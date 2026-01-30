30 January 2026,

Friday

Trump Eases Sanctions on Venezuela, Reopens Airspace

US President Donald Trump has once again taken steps favouring Venezuela, announcing two key decisions related to the country.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 30, 2026

Donald Trump and Delcy Rodriguez

Acting on an order from US President Donald Trump, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were apprehended during a military operation in Venezuela. Delcy Rodríguez was subsequently appointed acting president.

Tensions between the two countries now appear to be easing gradually. Just days ago, Trump began unblocking Venezuela’s frozen funds, stating that the money would be used for the benefit of the Venezuelan people. Now, Trump has taken two more significant decisions concerning Venezuela.

Venezuela's Airspace Opened

A few days prior to initiating military action against Maduro, Trump had decided to close Venezuela's airspace. He has now ordered the reopening of Venezuela's airspace. Following Trump's decision, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted the restrictions on flights to Venezuela, prompting several international airlines to resume operations. According to Trump, American citizens will soon be able to travel to Venezuela and will be safe there.

Sanctions on Oil Also Eased

Trump has also decided to provide relief on sanctions imposed on Venezuela's oil. This information was provided by the US Treasury Department. Following this decision, American oil companies will now be able to operate in Venezuela. This will also encourage foreign investment in Venezuela's oil sector and facilitate the sale of Venezuelan oil at market prices.

Both Countries Will Benefit

These decisions by Trump will benefit both countries. If people from America and other countries visit Venezuela, it will boost the country's tourism industry and aid its economy. The sale of oil will also help Venezuela's economy. In return, America will gain access to energy resources. These decisions by Trump will also improve relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Donald Trump

world news

Published on:

30 Jan 2026 12:25 pm

News / World / Trump Eases Sanctions on Venezuela, Reopens Airspace
