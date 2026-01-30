Trump Eases Sanctions on Venezuela, Reopens Airspace

Acting on an order from US President Donald Trump, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were apprehended during a military operation in Venezuela. Delcy Rodríguez was subsequently appointed acting president.
Tensions between the two countries now appear to be easing gradually. Just days ago, Trump began unblocking Venezuela’s frozen funds, stating that the money would be used for the benefit of the Venezuelan people. Now, Trump has taken two more significant decisions concerning Venezuela.
A few days prior to initiating military action against Maduro, Trump had decided to close Venezuela's airspace. He has now ordered the reopening of Venezuela's airspace. Following Trump's decision, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted the restrictions on flights to Venezuela, prompting several international airlines to resume operations. According to Trump, American citizens will soon be able to travel to Venezuela and will be safe there.
Trump has also decided to provide relief on sanctions imposed on Venezuela's oil. This information was provided by the US Treasury Department. Following this decision, American oil companies will now be able to operate in Venezuela. This will also encourage foreign investment in Venezuela's oil sector and facilitate the sale of Venezuelan oil at market prices.
These decisions by Trump will benefit both countries. If people from America and other countries visit Venezuela, it will boost the country's tourism industry and aid its economy. The sale of oil will also help Venezuela's economy. In return, America will gain access to energy resources. These decisions by Trump will also improve relations between the two countries.
