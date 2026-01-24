Indonesia Landslide: 7 Dead, 82 Missing After Landslide in Pasirlangu Village

The fury of nature is extremely dangerous. It causes destruction. The same has been witnessed in Indonesia. A severe landslide incident occurred early this morning, Saturday, January 24, in the village of Pasirlangu, located in the western region of Bandung city, in the West Java province of Indonesia, causing widespread panic.
According to information, the landslide in Pasirlangu village occurred today around 2 AM local time. At that time, the villagers were asleep. Due to the sudden landslide, people woke up with screams and chaos.
As a result of the landslide, 7 people died in Pasirlangu village. The country's disaster management agency provided this information. According to reports, the death toll is feared to rise.
After the landslide, 82 people are still missing. Rescue teams are engaged in the search for the missing people. However, after the landslide, soil and rocks collapsed in the village, causing debris everywhere. Many houses are buried under the debris. Several houses have been completely destroyed. In such a situation, the rescue operation is facing difficulties. Additionally, rain has also become a cause of trouble for the people. The landslide occurred due to continuous rain, and now the rescue operation is also facing significant problems due to the same reason.
