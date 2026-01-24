Indonesia Landslide: 7 Dead, 82 Missing After Landslide in Pasirlangu Village

After the landslide, 82 people are still missing. Rescue teams are engaged in the search for the missing people. However, after the landslide, soil and rocks collapsed in the village, causing debris everywhere. Many houses are buried under the debris. Several houses have been completely destroyed. In such a situation, the rescue operation is facing difficulties. Additionally, rain has also become a cause of trouble for the people. The landslide occurred due to continuous rain, and now the rescue operation is also facing significant problems due to the same reason.