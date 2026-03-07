Iran Signals De-Escalation: Apologizes to Arab Neighbors, Says No Strikes Unless Attacked

On the ground, the situation is that tension in the Middle East is continuously increasing, with the region falling into a major crisis after the attacks by America and Israel on Iran. According to the US Central Command, in the first week of 'Operation Epic Fury', more than 3,000 targets inside Iran have been attacked, in response to which Iran has also attacked American bases in the Gulf countries. At least eight people were killed and 80 houses were damaged in Iran's Isfahan province due to Israeli and American attacks, while Iran's attacks caused an explosion and debris incident at Dubai Airport, along with drone attacks at Abu Dhabi Airport and other major locations. Meanwhile, Iran has claimed to have targeted Israeli and American bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, and over 1,000 deaths have been recorded in Iran due to this fierce conflict.