Iran Signals De-Escalation: Apologizes to Arab Neighbors, Says No Strikes Unless Attacked

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Amidst the ongoing severe tension and destructive war in the Middle East, a very significant and relieving piece of news has emerged. Iran, suddenly adopting a diplomatic softness in its aggressive stance, has taken a step that has captured the world's attention.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian officially apologised to all his neighbouring countries on Friday. Along with this, Iran's interim leadership council has made an important announcement that their country will no longer launch any missile or military attacks on any neighbouring country from their side.
This is being considered the first major step towards peace amidst the fierce war with America and Israel.
In its statement, Iran has clarified that it will not target the Gulf countries from its side. However, a major condition has also been laid down. Tehran has issued a clear warning that if the land or airspace of any neighbouring country is used to attack Iran, it will be fully free to retaliate in self-defence. This statement is primarily a diplomatic message to those countries where large American military bases are located.
The entire region was in turmoil following unprecedented airstrikes by America and Israel on Iran in the recent past. Several people, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, lost their lives in these attacks. In response, Iran also carried out retaliatory attacks in several places, including Doha, Qatar, after which plumes of smoke were seen rising in the sky.
These incidents made it seem as if the entire Arab region would be engulfed in the flames of a terrible war. However, this new announcement seems to be temporarily cooling down the flames of war.
There is currently a cautious silence in the camp of Arab and Gulf countries regarding Iran's 'sorry' and promise not to attack without provocation.
This statement has brought immediate relief to countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, as these nations were most concerned about their security and trade.
However, defence experts are of the clear opinion that no neighbouring country will make the mistake of blindly trusting Iran's promise and they will keep their military vigilance and air defence on high alert.
On the ground, the situation is that tension in the Middle East is continuously increasing, with the region falling into a major crisis after the attacks by America and Israel on Iran. According to the US Central Command, in the first week of 'Operation Epic Fury', more than 3,000 targets inside Iran have been attacked, in response to which Iran has also attacked American bases in the Gulf countries. At least eight people were killed and 80 houses were damaged in Iran's Isfahan province due to Israeli and American attacks, while Iran's attacks caused an explosion and debris incident at Dubai Airport, along with drone attacks at Abu Dhabi Airport and other major locations. Meanwhile, Iran has claimed to have targeted Israeli and American bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, and over 1,000 deaths have been recorded in Iran due to this fierce conflict.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending
Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates