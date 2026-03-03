How long will the war with Iran last? US and Israel's statements revealed

How Long Will the US-Iran Conflict Continue? (Photo – IANS)
US-Iran War: Conflicting signals are emerging from Washington regarding the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. While the entire Middle East is engulfed in aerial attacks, missiles, and drone strikes, there appears to be a lack of clarity within the American leadership regarding the duration of this war.
US President Donald Trump has also made a statement regarding the duration of the war with Iran. He said, "As long as it takes, it's fine; we will do whatever is necessary."
The US President also stated that while an initial estimate of 4 to 5 weeks was made, the US is capable of conducting a longer operation if needed. He also claimed that the campaign is progressing significantly ahead of schedule.
Furthermore, Trump did not rule out the option of sending ground troops. He said that the US is fully prepared for a long operation.
On the other hand, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated, "This is not Iraq. This will not be an endless war." However, he also warned that the possibility of US casualties in the coming weeks cannot be ruled out.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commented on the war. He said, "It might take some time, but it will not last for years." In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu described it as a swift and decisive action.
Israel and the United States have intensified attacks inside Iran. In response, Iran and its allies are launching missiles at Israel and also targeting US bases in the Gulf countries. The situation is such that instability is increasing throughout the Middle East, and there is a constant threat of the conflict spreading.
