2 March 2026,

Monday

World

Why Ali Khamenei kept his right hand hidden for 45 years — the real reason revealed

US-Israel attack on Iran: Years before becoming Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei survived a deadly bomb attack that left his right arm permanently paralysed — the reason he kept it hidden.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 02, 2026

Ali Khamenei death, Iran Supreme Leader killed, Khamenei assassination news,

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has died (Photo: IANS)

Following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in an attack by Israel and the United States a few days ago, tensions across the Middle East have sharply escalated. Protests have been reported in several countries, with demonstrators raising slogans against Washington and Tel Aviv.

Ali Khamenei kept his right hand hidden under his cloak — the reason behind this has now come to light.

Assassination attempt in 1981 as well

Actually, eight years before becoming the Supreme Leader, when Khamenei was the President, he was also subjected to a deadly attack, in which he was seriously injured and his right hand was damaged.

On June 27, 1981, after returning from the front of the Iran-Iraq war, he went to offer prayers in a mosque. After the prayers, he was talking to his supporters when a young man placed a tape recorder on the table in front of him and pressed a button.

After about a minute, a whistling sound came from the recorder, and it exploded. It was later revealed that the attack was carried out by an anti-government militant organisation called the Furqan Group, which was against Iran's religious governance system.

Became Supreme Leader Despite Permanent Injury

Khamenei's right hand and lungs were severely damaged in this attack. After several months of treatment, he recovered, but his right hand became permanently paralysed.

He had said at the time that he did not need this hand. If his mind and tongue continued to work, that would be enough. After this, he learned to write with his left hand and gradually rose to the top of the religious leadership.

According to the news website Axios, the 86-year-old Khamenei led Iran for approximately 35 years, making him one of the longest-reigning leaders in the world. In fact, his death is considered a major blow to the Iranian regime, and it could further increase pressure on the country's leadership, as America and Israel have already spoken of weakening Iran's power structure.

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Published on:

02 Mar 2026 10:47 am

News / World / Why Ali Khamenei kept his right hand hidden for 45 years — the real reason revealed

World

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

