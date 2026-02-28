US and Israel Strike Iran: Major Statement from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu After Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: X/@IsraeliPM)
Middle East tension: Tensions have reached a peak in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel. While US President Donald Trump stated that the objective of the action against Iran was to overthrow the current government and allow the common Iranian people to seize power, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in his address to the nation, stated the aim was to end the 'terrorist regime' in Iran.
Benjamin Netanyahu said in his address to the nation, "Israel and the United States have launched an operation to eliminate the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran. This operation will create conditions for the Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands. Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons at any cost."
Following the joint attack by the United States and Israel, Iranian officials have vowed to retaliate against both countries. Meanwhile, the US and Israel have named this attack on Iran as Operation 'Roaring Lion'. This operation targeted military bases, missile manufacturing facilities, and areas around the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Israel has declared a state of emergency nationwide, with hospitals being relocated to underground facilities and sirens activated. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace and suspended all flights. Notably, the attack occurred amidst a diplomatic stalemate, with nuclear talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Oman, having been disrupted.
