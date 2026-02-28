28 February 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

US and Israel Strike Iran: Major Statement from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu After Attack

President Donald Trump described the action as a step against the current Iranian government, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an address to the nation, spoke of ending the 'terrorist regime' and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Read the full story.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 28, 2026

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: X/@IsraeliPM)

Middle East tension: Tensions have reached a peak in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel. While US President Donald Trump stated that the objective of the action against Iran was to overthrow the current government and allow the common Iranian people to seize power, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in his address to the nation, stated the aim was to end the 'terrorist regime' in Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu said in his address to the nation, "Israel and the United States have launched an operation to eliminate the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran. This operation will create conditions for the Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands. Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons at any cost."

'Iran Vows Retaliation'

Following the joint attack by the United States and Israel, Iranian officials have vowed to retaliate against both countries. Meanwhile, the US and Israel have named this attack on Iran as Operation 'Roaring Lion'. This operation targeted military bases, missile manufacturing facilities, and areas around the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Israel has declared a state of emergency nationwide, with hospitals being relocated to underground facilities and sirens activated. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace and suspended all flights. Notably, the attack occurred amidst a diplomatic stalemate, with nuclear talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Oman, having been disrupted.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Published on:

28 Feb 2026 02:51 pm

News / World / US and Israel Strike Iran: Major Statement from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu After Attack

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

War Erupts: US and Israel Launch Attack on Iran

Israel attacks Iran
World

Afghanistan Releases Footage of Strikes on Pakistani Bases

Sirajuddin Haqqani
World

Bolivia Plane Crash: Hercules C-130 Carrying Cash Crashes, 15 Dead Amidst Looting Frenzy

Plane crash in Bolivia
World

Iran Offers Mediation to Prevent Afghanistan-Pakistan War Amidst Rising Tensions

World

Shehbaz Sharif’s threat to Afghanistan – ‘Pakistani army has the power to crush the Taliban’

Shehbaz Sharif
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.