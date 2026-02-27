Iran Offers Mediation to Prevent Afghanistan-Pakistan War Amidst Rising Tensions

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Iran has issued its first official response amid escalating military tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Iran has deemed war inappropriate during the holy month of Ramadan and has appealed to both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their mutual differences through dialogue.
Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, stated in a post on the social media platform X that Ramadan is a month of self-restraint, brotherhood, and solidarity, and therefore, there should be no place for conflict among Islamic nations. He added that Afghanistan and Pakistan should adopt the path of dialogue in the spirit of good neighbourly relations.
In his message, the Foreign Minister wrote, "During the holy month of Ramadan, a time for strengthening self-restraint and solidarity in the Islamic world, it would be appropriate for Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve their existing differences through dialogue and diplomatic means." He further stated that Iran is ready to provide all possible assistance to facilitate dialogue and enhance mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Pakistan launched a military operation against Afghanistan late on Thursday night. According to reports, airstrikes were carried out targeting several military bases in the capital, Kabul. There are reports of damage to Afghan military installations in these attacks, although no official confirmation of casualties has been made yet.
On the other hand, Afghanistan has claimed to have retaliated. Afghan officials state that they have killed 55 Pakistani soldiers, captured 19 posts, and taken possession of the bodies of 23 Pakistani soldiers. Additionally, the Taliban has also claimed to have shot down an important Pakistani F-16 fighter jet. However, these claims could not be independently verified.
