PM Modi Reacts to Benjamin Netanyahu Wearing Traditional Indian Clothes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a two-day state visit to Israel on February 25-26, 2026, where Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gave him a warm welcome. He referred to the ancient ties between India and Israel, such as the mention of 'Hodoo' (India) in the Book of Esther and the fact that Jews lived in India without persecution. During the visit, Modi's name trended at number 2 and 3 on Israel's X (Twitter) trends, showing widespread enthusiasm and affection for him on social media. Netanyahu travelled with Modi in a car, selfies were taken, and at the joint dinner, Netanyahu wore traditional Indian attire. Many MPs took photos with Modi, and all parties in Parliament applauded, despite some initial opposition. This visit proved to be instrumental in strengthening the India-Israel strategic partnership and enhancing cooperation in technology, defence, and economics. Modi's popularity in Israel and the friendship between the two leaders garnered significant attention on social media.