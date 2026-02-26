PM Modi Reacts to Benjamin Netanyahu Wearing Traditional Indian Clothes

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was seen in Indian attire with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: IANS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprised Prime Minister Modi by wearing Indian attire. Prime Minister Modi expressed his happiness at this special gesture and shared his reaction on social media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on his historic visit to Israel.
During this visit, not only are diplomatic relations between the two countries strengthening, but the mutual bonding between the leaders is also becoming a topic of discussion. Something happened during a joint dinner organised in Jerusalem on Wednesday night that caught everyone's attention.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suddenly arrived at the dinner in traditional Indian clothes. Everyone was surprised to see his special style. Netanyahu wore a white full-sleeved kurta and dark blue formal trousers with a 'Modi jacket'. He tweeted in Hindi on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), "Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire." These pictures are going viral on the internet, and people from both countries are praising this gesture.
Prime Minister Modi's reaction to Netanyahu's splendid surprise was also very special. Replying to Netanyahu's post, PM Modi said that it was truly wonderful and that his fondness for Indian attire showed deep respect for India's rich culture and traditions. The general public on social media is also praising the deep friendship between the two leaders and the 'Modi hug'.
Before this dinner, Prime Minister Modi also addressed the Israeli Parliament, the 'Knesset'. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. During this, Netanyahu described PM Modi as a "great leader of global stature" and "more than a friend, a brother." The Parliament building was specially decorated in the colours of the Indian tricolour. In his historic address, PM Modi spoke about 'zero tolerance' against terrorism and strongly supported the Gaza peace initiative.
Along with diplomacy, several light-hearted moments were also witnessed during this visit. An interesting incident occurred when Netanyahu noticed that PM Modi's saffron-coloured pocket square perfectly matched his wife Sara Netanyahu's orange jacket. When Netanyahu pointed this out with a smile, PM Modi also said, "Yes, Yes.. Saffron," after which all three leaders burst into laughter. A video of this happy moment is also going viral on the internet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a two-day state visit to Israel on February 25-26, 2026, where Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gave him a warm welcome. He referred to the ancient ties between India and Israel, such as the mention of 'Hodoo' (India) in the Book of Esther and the fact that Jews lived in India without persecution. During the visit, Modi's name trended at number 2 and 3 on Israel's X (Twitter) trends, showing widespread enthusiasm and affection for him on social media. Netanyahu travelled with Modi in a car, selfies were taken, and at the joint dinner, Netanyahu wore traditional Indian attire. Many MPs took photos with Modi, and all parties in Parliament applauded, despite some initial opposition. This visit proved to be instrumental in strengthening the India-Israel strategic partnership and enhancing cooperation in technology, defence, and economics. Modi's popularity in Israel and the friendship between the two leaders garnered significant attention on social media.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending