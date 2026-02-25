Trump Hits India with 126% Tariff on Solar Products

Trump Imposes Tariff Hike on India (Photo: IANS)
Trump tariff: US President Donald Trump has dealt a major blow to India. The United States has decided to impose an initial tariff of up to approximately 126% on solar panels coming from India. The US Department of Commerce stated that the Indian government was unfairly subsidising its solar manufacturers, allowing them to sell goods at lower prices and harm American companies.
Similarly, proposals are also in place to impose duties ranging from 86% to 143% on solar products from Indonesia and around 81% on products from Laos.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending