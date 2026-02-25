25 February 2026,

Wednesday

World

51 Nations, Including India, Abstain in UN Vote on Ukraine Peace Proposal

India has once again adopted a neutral stance on the peace resolution brought before the United Nations General Assembly on the completion of 4 years of the Russia-Ukraine war. Learn why India, along with China, Brazil, and 51 other countries, abstained from voting on this resolution presented by Ukraine, and what India's diplomatic strategy is.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 25, 2026

united nations

United Nations (Photo: UN)

Ukraine Peace Resolution: The war between Russia and Ukraine has completed four years. On this occasion, a resolution was presented in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to bring peace, on which India once again maintained its old and independent stance. On Tuesday, February 24, when voting took place on this 'lasting peace' resolution brought by Ukraine, India did not participate and abstained from voting.

What was the result of the voting?

In this General Assembly, comprising 193 countries, 107 countries voted in favour of Ukraine, while 12 countries opposed it. Along with India, 51 countries, including China, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) distanced themselves from the entire process. Among these neutral countries were our neighbouring countries, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as South Africa and Bahrain.

Key points in the resolution

The main objective of the draft brought by Ukraine was to end the war within the scope of international rules and restore peace. It demanded that the war be stopped immediately and that Ukraine's borders be respected. Additionally, the exchange of captured soldiers and the safe return of civilians and children to their homes were also described as necessary steps towards peace. The resolution also expressed deep concern over Russia's attacks on power plants and civilian areas.

Why did India distance itself?

India's decision is part of its own diplomatic thinking, which emphasises finding a path to peace rather than supporting one side. India has consistently stated that war is not a solution to any problem and can only be resolved through mutual dialogue and diplomacy. By not participating in the vote, India has sent a message that it favours dialogue between both parties to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Published on:

25 Feb 2026 08:59 am

News / World / 51 Nations, Including India, Abstain in UN Vote on Ukraine Peace Proposal

World

Trump Hits India with 126% Tariff on Solar Products

Trump,global tariff,Supreme Court ruling,reciprocal tariffs,emergency powers, Trump tariff,
World

Iran: Army Helicopter Crashes into Market in Isfahan Province, Four Killed

World

US Recalls Diplomats from Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

Donald TDonald Trumprump
World

Helicopter Crash: Army Helicopter Crashes in Peru, 15 Dead

Helicopter crash in Peru
World

Indian Embassy Urges Nationals to Leave Iran Amid Rising Regional Tensions and Security Concerns

Randhir Jaiswal
World
