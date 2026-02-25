51 Nations, Including India, Abstain in UN Vote on Ukraine Peace Proposal

United Nations (Photo: UN)
Ukraine Peace Resolution: The war between Russia and Ukraine has completed four years. On this occasion, a resolution was presented in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to bring peace, on which India once again maintained its old and independent stance. On Tuesday, February 24, when voting took place on this 'lasting peace' resolution brought by Ukraine, India did not participate and abstained from voting.
In this General Assembly, comprising 193 countries, 107 countries voted in favour of Ukraine, while 12 countries opposed it. Along with India, 51 countries, including China, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) distanced themselves from the entire process. Among these neutral countries were our neighbouring countries, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as South Africa and Bahrain.
The main objective of the draft brought by Ukraine was to end the war within the scope of international rules and restore peace. It demanded that the war be stopped immediately and that Ukraine's borders be respected. Additionally, the exchange of captured soldiers and the safe return of civilians and children to their homes were also described as necessary steps towards peace. The resolution also expressed deep concern over Russia's attacks on power plants and civilian areas.
India's decision is part of its own diplomatic thinking, which emphasises finding a path to peace rather than supporting one side. India has consistently stated that war is not a solution to any problem and can only be resolved through mutual dialogue and diplomacy. By not participating in the vote, India has sent a message that it favours dialogue between both parties to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending