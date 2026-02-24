US Recalls Diplomats from Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo–IANS)
Geopolitical tensions have once again escalated in the Middle East. The growing friction between Iran and the United States has made the regional situation extremely sensitive. Increased military activities and diplomatic rhetoric in recent weeks have further heightened fears of war between the two countries. Amidst this, news has now emerged that the US has ordered the evacuation of some non-essential diplomats and their families stationed in Lebanon due to security concerns.
A senior official from the US Department of State stated that this decision was made after a continuous review of the regional security situation. According to the official, given the current circumstances, it was deemed appropriate for only essential personnel to be stationed at the US Embassy in Beirut. This step has been taken as a precautionary measure to mitigate potential security risks. The official also mentioned that this arrangement is temporary and the embassy remains fully operational for now.
Although a formal announcement of this decision had not yet been made, staff reductions had already begun for security reasons. This indicates that the US wishes to remain prepared for any unforeseen circumstances in the region. It is noteworthy that Iran recently conducted its annual military exercise with Russia, while the US dispatched its second aircraft carrier closer to the Middle East. The actions of both countries signal that military options are being kept open in case diplomatic negotiations fail.
Recently, Trump dismissed reports circulating in the media suggesting that the US was undecided about military action against Iran. He clarified that whatever has been written about a potential war is entirely incorrect. Trump stated that he prioritises a deal over military confrontation, but if a deal is not reached, it could prove to be a very bad day for Iran. His statement suggested that Washington aims to keep diplomatic channels open while employing a strategy of pressure.
